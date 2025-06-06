Update: Spain slams new air passenger delay rules, Ryanair must modify the minimum dimensions of its free hand luggage allowance

Spain’s Minister for Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Bustinduy, considers the Council of Europe’s decision to increase the flight delay time entitling passengers to compensation from 3 to 4 and 6 hours, depending on the flight distance, to be an ‘outrage’, also criticising that ‘the airline lobby has achieved in Europe what it failed to achieve in Spain’.

The political agreement, adopted by a qualified majority in the EU Council, was voted against by Spain, Germany, Slovenia and Portugal, and includes new features such as limiting the concept of free luggage to “personal items” that can be placed under the front seat and reducing the amounts that can be claimed.

For the minister, the new text goes ‘against’ consumer rights and ‘only strengthens the power and profits of airlines’. However, on social media, he has assured that ‘all is not lost’, given that the new regulation now passes to the European Parliament: ‘We will continue to fight in this new scenario for the rights of consumers throughout Europe’.

On free baggage, Bustinduy stated that ‘the new text confirms what we already knew: charging for hand luggage in the cabin or for the seat of a person accompanying a dependent is illegal under current legislation’. The Airline Association (ALA) has welcomed the reform, considering that it provides regulatory clarity on cabin baggage and reduces litigation in the courts.

‘The decision resolves doubts about the practice of charging for cabin baggage, unifies the criteria to be followed by the courts and thus puts an end to the different interpretations that the courts in Spain have been making in this regard, which will reduce litigation,’ the employers’ association said in a statement.

What it means is that Ryanair should modify the mandatory measures of its free hand luggage policy following the new proposal to reform European regulations on passenger rights, which sets minimum dimensions for luggage at 40x30x15 centimetres and which will have to be accepted by airlines.

The airline would have to modify this requirement, as it currently requires customers to have a bag no larger than 40x20x25 centimetres, which must fit under the seat in front, meaning that if the proposal goes ahead, it would be obliged to allow a bag 10 centimetres wider, but could also reduce the depth currently allowed by 10 centimetres.

The airline would be the only one affected by the new proposal, as the other low-cost airlines exceed the minimum size set by the Council of Europe, whose new text will have to be negotiated with the European Parliament to finalise the regulations.

In the case of Volotea, the current measurements are 40x30x20 centimetres, while Vueling allows a bag measuring 40x20x30. For their part, the British airline easyJet and the French airline Transavia require their customers to comply with specific dimensions of 45x36x20 and 55x40x25, respectively, in all cases above the minimum size proposed.

With regard to hand luggage, the consensus among EU transport ministers is to limit free carry-on items to those that fit under the seat, such as backpacks, handbags or laptop bags, which also does not meet Spain’s requirements.