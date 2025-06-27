The ultimate solution to the hand luggage problem: a walking suitcase

Employees of the airline Eurowings, which flies to Mallorca, have spared no effort in finding a creative solution to the hand luggage problem. The social media team put together a kind of jumpsuit with more than a dozen pockets and a sort of solid backpack on the back. The goal: to fit all the belongings that would otherwise go in the checked suitcase. This can help avoid “stress with hand luggage on low-cost airlines,” according to the airline.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Eurowings (@eurowings)

The person who wore the suit packed the following into it without any problem: some t-shirts, underwear, socks, and shorts, but also beach shoes and a towel, swimsuits, a book, charging cables, headphones, cosmetics, a toothbrush and toothpaste, rain protection, a water bottle, and a handheld fan.

The young man from Eurowings also tested whether he could board a Ryanair plane, an airline especially strict when it comes to hand luggage. The flight was from Berlin to Palma de Mallorca, and, to everyone’s surprise, he had no problem reaching his destination. “This gives me maximum legroom on the flight,” explains the young man from Eurowings.

It’s worth remembering that Ryanair does not allow large hand luggage on the cheapest basic fare. Only a small bag that fits under the seat in front is allowed. Its dimensions are 40 x 20 x 25 centimeters.