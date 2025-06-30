Warning for Mallorca as British travel firms slash the price of holidays to Greece and Turkey

British travel firms have slashed the prices of holiday to Greece and Turkey as tensions in the Middle East hit holiday bookings giving Mallorca another holiday headache. Price is key in the travel industry and there are now holidays available to both countries for just 300 pounds.
According to reports this morning the the cheapest deal is with Tui from London Gatwick to Kavos in Corfu for £228 on 13 July. Jet2 Holidays, the biggest package firm in the UK, has deals under £300 this week for a week from London Stansted to Parga in northwest Greece (2 July), East Midlands to the Turkish resort of Bodrum (3 July) and Birmingham to Marmaris in Turkey (4 July).
The special offers come as many people are waiting for last minute holiday discounts before booking their break in the sun.
Mallorca is set to enjoy a relatively good season but a long way from the record breaking years of five years ago.
Another reason why Majorca needs to define its position in the world tourism market place. Expecting to do what daddy done ain’t gonna cut it, and posh hotels only are not the answer. Flights to Palma from my regional airport, no change out of £450 pp. with seats & bags with reasonable flight times. Personally I don’t want to travel with the £20 a day accommodation crew…. After being on the island early June , I’ve watched the working cameras in paguera, port andriax , camp de mar. The resorts do seem very quiet. I did an internet website search on our usual accommodation, usually 60% German visitors and 30% British. It has available accommodation in July & August, .. It would seem it’s not just the British being lured to cheaper destinations.
Que Pasa?If correct, that will be before the proposed 8% (including social costs) increase in the cost of salaries for this year alone, and not including the daily eco-tax. As you say, Oh dear, especially for those involved (patrons and clients) in the food and beverage sector.
There was a recommendation for a Santa Ponsa hotel in the travel section of The Times last Saturday. Approx £5,000 for seven nights. Oh dear.
Having a bad news day, Jason? Chortle.
If someone is spending less than £300 with flights for a week, then they are not wanted in Mallorca. These same people will be eating macdonalds and bacon butties. Good riddance to the underclass tatooed povsters.
Less tourists = Good news!
I suspect that Mallorca might enthusiastically recommend a list of places offering authentic English cheapness. Benidorm might be on that list too.