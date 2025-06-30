Warning for Mallorca as British travel firms slash the price of holidays to Greece and Turkey

British travel firms have slashed the prices of holiday to Greece and Turkey as tensions in the Middle East hit holiday bookings giving Mallorca another holiday headache. Price is key in the travel industry and there are now holidays available to both countries for just 300 pounds.

According to reports this morning the the cheapest deal is with Tui from London Gatwick to Kavos in Corfu for £228 on 13 July. Jet2 Holidays, the biggest package firm in the UK, has deals under £300 this week for a week from London Stansted to Parga in northwest Greece (2 July), East Midlands to the Turkish resort of Bodrum (3 July) and Birmingham to Marmaris in Turkey (4 July).

The special offers come as many people are waiting for last minute holiday discounts before booking their break in the sun.

Mallorca is set to enjoy a relatively good season but a long way from the record breaking years of five years ago.