Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer

British tourists planning a holiday in Spain this summer have received a crucial warning from Spanish authorities: failure to provide proof of adequate health insurance coverage could result in a significant fine of up to €6,900. This new regulation, announced by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health, comes as part of ongoing efforts to tighten travel regulations in the wake of Brexit.

As more and more Britons book their trips to Spain, the introduction of this rule has taken many by surprise, leaving many scrambling to ensure their documentation is in order before departure. Since the UK left the European Union, travel between the UK and EU countries has seen a change, and Spain is no exception.

Among the new requirements for British citizens travelling to Spain is the need to have private travel insurance that covers all medical expenses during their stay. The change has left many tourists uncertain about the details of the new policy, as they have become accustomed to relying on the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which is no longer valid after Brexit.

As part of Spain’s efforts to ensure that visitors from the UK can cover the costs of any medical emergencies during their stay, the new requirement means that British tourists must provide proof of health insurance before entering the country. The insurance must meet specific criteria outlined by the Spanish Ministry of Health, ensuring adequate coverage for emergencies, hospital stays and other essential medical services.

Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias emphasised that this measure is designed to ensure that all visitors have the necessary financial resources to cover the costs of medical care, avoiding additional strain on the Spanish public health system. ‘The health of our visitors is a priority,’ Darias said in a statement. ‘We are committed to ensuring that all travellers, including British citizens, have the necessary coverage to protect themselves and the local health system.’