Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer

British tourists planning a holiday in Spain this summer have received a crucial warning from Spanish authorities: failure to provide proof of adequate health insurance coverage could result in a significant fine of up to €6,900. This new regulation, announced by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health, comes as part of ongoing efforts to tighten travel regulations in the wake of Brexit.
Well, you know, Brits need a letter from the police to be admitted into Spain. Although nobody knows about this and has ever had to do that. It's not clear that it's even a law. But it was in the tabloids.
Yet again, the Daily Bulletin has some ridiculous scare mongering story with only half truths and vital facts missing. You rightly mention the EHIC card is no longer valid but fail to mention the GHIC card now available which gives the same cover as the country you are travelling to in the EU and is available free from Gov.uk. But don't let facts get in the way of a headline!
Another law introduced that will not be enforced that can be added to all the others; no parking on roundabouts, 90 days in 183, hi visibility vests and helmets on scooters, age limits on scooters, double parking on the street (and roundabouts with yellow lines!), etc.