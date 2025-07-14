British parents urged to ‘check it, don’t regret it’ ahead of the school summer holiday to top destinatons like Mallorca

With the school summer holidays fast approaching, ABTA – The Travel Association, is urging parents to check that they have everything they need before setting off on their summer holiday. Nearly half (46%) of families planning to travel abroad this year said they intend to do so over the summer. To help holidays get off to the best start, ABTA is sharing eight things for parents to check to make sure they are all set for their trip.

Included on the list are checking passports are in date, taking out travel insurance and following the correct rules for airport security – especially when it comes to liquids. ABTA says it particularly important that people check both the issue date and the expiry date for their passport; if travelling to the EU, passports must have been issued within the last 10 years of the date you enter your destination, and it must be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

The Association is also encouraging people to prepare for their holiday by sticking to the current rules for airport security. It says that although some UK airports – Birmingham and Edinburgh – have started to relax the 100ml liquids rule, most UK airports and overseas airports passengers might be flying back from still follow the existing restrictions.

Graeme Buck, Director of Communications at ABTA, said: “For many people, going on holiday is the highlight of the year. We want their breaks go without a hitch, which is why we’re encouraging parents to take the time now to make sure they check it, don’t regret it. Taking a few minutes to go through ABTA’s Travel Checklist can help avoid problems later and ensure your holiday gets off to the smoothest possible start. If you’re still yet to book a holiday, ABTA members will be able to help find the right break for you – making the most of any last-minute deals available.”

ABTA’s eight-step Travel Checklist is:

1. Check the latest FCDO advice: visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office website to check for updates on your destination.

2. Ensure your passport is valid: for travel to the EU (except Ireland), your passport must have been issued within the last 10 years of the date you enter and must be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

3. Take out a comprehensive travel insurance: make sure it covers all activities and any pre-existing medical conditions.

4. Apply for a GHIC if you don’t have one: this free Global Health Insurance Card gives you access to medically necessary state healthcare in most European countries. It’s not a substitute for travel insurance.

5. Know the rules when travelling to the EU: from taking pets to making calls and using data on your phone, rules may differ from what you’re used to.

6. Stick to the current airport security rules: while Birmingham and Edinburgh have updated scanners, most UK and overseas airports still enforce the 100ml liquids rule, so pack accordingly.

7. Sort out your travel money: consider taking both card and cash and be prepared for any immediate payments once at your destination, such as airport taxis. It’s worth noting many ATMs overseas carry a usage charge.

8. Stay safe while away: follow local guidance, supervise children around water.