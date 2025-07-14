You will soon be able to take a bigger bag for free on your Ryanair flight to Mallorca
20 percent increase in volume announced
Irish "no-frills" airline Ryanair is planning to increase its "personal bag" size by 20 percent as the European Union brings in a new legislation. Passengers will be allowed to take an item such as a handbag or laptop bag measuring up to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in the cabin without paying an extra fee. It should weigh less than 10kg, and fit "under the seat in front you."
The new size represents a 20 percent increase in volume from the current maximum dimensions. This will mean that Ryanair accepts free bags one third bigger than the new European Union minimum size limit.
Also in Holiday
- Spain wants Britons back in the European Union: could resolve 90-day issue
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- Why Spaniards are staying away from their own beaches
- Mud rain and soaring temps: What to expect in Mallorca this week
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.