Survey reveals 57% of travelers feel misled by low-cost airlines flying to Mallorca like Ryanair over hidden fees

A comprehensive AirAdvisor survey of over 1,000 European travellers has unveiled widespread frustration with low-cost carriers' pricing practices, particularly regarding hidden fees and surcharges. The study reveals that 57% of passengers feel misled when comparing initial fare advertisements to final costs, with many abandoning bookings altogether upon discovering significant price differences.

The research highlights how budget airlines' base fares, typically ranging from 20€ to 30€, can increase dramatically once mandatory extras are included. A striking 82% of respondents expressed a strong preference for upfront, all-inclusive pricing, whilst 36% identified hand luggage fees as their primary source of irritation when flying with budget carriers.

The European Parliament's Transport Committee has recently implemented new passenger protection measures, though these regulations still permit airlines to charge for standard cabin bags. Under the new rules, only small personal items weighing up to 7kg and measuring 100 linear centimetres can be carried free of charge - dimensions that fall short of typical carry-on luggage sizes.

Ireland's leading budget airline Ryanair has announced a 20% increase in its complimentary "personal bag" allowance. Passengers will soon be permitted to bring items measuring 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, provided they weigh under 10kg and fit beneath the seat. This represents a notable expansion from their previous 40cm x 25cm x 20cm limit.

Since 2019, Spain has emerged as a prominent advocate for passenger rights, with its aviation authorities and courts consistently opposing extra charges for standard hand luggage. The country's Ministry of Consumer Affairs has been particularly vocal in challenging these practices, contributing to ongoing European discussions about fare transparency and consumer protection.