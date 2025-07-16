Survey reveals 57% of travelers feel misled by low-cost airlines flying to Mallorca like Ryanair over hidden fees
Around six in ten passengers abandon bookings after discovering actual fares up to 84% higher than advertised when adding essential extras like hand luggage
Ryanair is set to introduce larger cabin bag allowances | Photo: EFE
Palma16/07/2025 14:01Updated at 14:51
A comprehensive AirAdvisor survey of over 1,000 European travellers has unveiled widespread frustration with low-cost carriers' pricing practices, particularly regarding hidden fees and surcharges. The study reveals that 57% of passengers feel misled when comparing initial fare advertisements to final costs, with many abandoning bookings altogether upon discovering significant price differences.
Also in Holiday
- The German couple turning their backs on Mallorca after almost 40 years
- Reputation of tourism in the Balearics reaches all-time low: Mallorca protests not helping
- Spain wants Britons back in the European Union: could resolve 90-day issue
- Mallorca restaurants say no more paying separately
- Top Mallorca resort suffering from uncollected rubbish
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.