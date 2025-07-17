Foreign Office urges UK tourists to safeguard travel documents ahead of Mallorca trip this summer

UK's Foreign Office launches new safety campaign

Store original passports in hotel safes when possible | Photo: MDB Digital

With millions of Britons set to travel to Mallorca this summer, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has launched a safety initiative urging travellers to safeguard their essential documents during overseas trips.

As part of its Travel Aware programme, the FCDO is emphasising the crucial need for maintaining both digital and physical duplicates of vital documents. "Heading abroad? Keep a copy of your passport, visa, and flight ticket separately from originals when travelling," the office stated via social media. They've specifically recommended leaving copies with trusted contacts at home whilst storing digital versions in secure cloud platforms.

The initiative highlights several practical document safety measures that travellers should consider. These include creating duplicate copies of passports - one for home storage and another as backup identification whilst abroad. The FCDO also stresses the importance of passport validity, noting that many nations require at least six months' remaining validity for entry.

Essential document protection tips

Travellers are advised to:

- Store original passports in hotel safes when possible
- Keep digital copies in secure cloud storage
- Maintain physical copies separate from originals
- Ensure passport validity extends well beyond travel dates
- Leave copies with trusted contacts in the UK

Emergency procedures and services

For those who lose their documents abroad, the FCDO provides Emergency Travel Document services. Within the UK, expedited passport services offer solutions through Fast Track (within one week) or Premium (same-day) services, with collection available just four hours post-appointment.

Additional travel safety measures

Beyond document security, the FCDO's campaign addresses broader travel safety concerns. Officials have recently highlighted the importance of drink awareness abroad, noting varying alcohol strengths between countries and potential safety risks from unattended beverages.

The comprehensive Travel Aware initiative also emphasises the significance of proper travel insurance. "You should also get a travel insurance policy and make sure you know what cover it provides," the department advised, warning that emergency costs abroad could reach thousands of pounds without adequate coverage.

