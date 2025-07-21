New travel fees for Brits heading to Mallorca

British travellers will soon need to fork out 7€ for an ETIAS permit to visit popular holiday destinations like Spain though the system's implementation has been pushed back to 2027. The fee will only apply to tourists aged between 18 and 70, whilst younger and older visitors won't face any charges.

The European Commission's latest timeline reveals that the new travel requirement won't come into force until late 2026, with a grace period extending into April 2027. This delay is tied to the rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES), another crucial border control measure being introduced by the EU.

The EES digital border system, set to replace passport stamping, will begin its phased implementation in October 2025. EU member states will have a six-month window to gradually adopt the new procedures, with biometric data collection - including fingerprints and facial scans - becoming mandatory from January 2026.

How will the new system work?

The ETIAS travel permit will be electronically linked to passengers' passports and remain valid for three years or until passport expiration. It'll allow multiple short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period across 30 European countries, though having a permit won't guarantee entry.

Key dates for British tourists

October 2025: EES phased rollout begins

EES phased rollout begins January 2026: Mandatory biometric data collection starts

Mandatory biometric data collection starts October 2026: ETIAS introduction expected

ETIAS introduction expected April 2027: Full enforcement of ETIAS

Full enforcement of ETIAS October 2027: Complete compliance required

The system will cover the entire Schengen area, including popular destinations like Spain. British passport holders will need to provide biometric data when crossing these borders once the system is fully operational.