New travel fees for Brits heading to Mallorca
The new travel requirement won't come into force until late 2026, with a grace period extending into April 2027
The EES digital border system, set to replace passport stamping, will begin its phased implementation in October 2025 | Photo: M.A. CAÃELLAS
21/07/2025 10:15
British travellers will soon need to fork out 7€ for an ETIAS permit to visit popular holiday destinations like Spain though the system's implementation has been pushed back to 2027. The fee will only apply to tourists aged between 18 and 70, whilst younger and older visitors won't face any charges.
