easyJet’s Big Seat Release has officially landed in Palma for 2026 with boost for Mallorca
Thousands more packages available
easyJet will have 29.1 million seats available across 161,000 flights between 15 June 2026 and 13 September 2026 | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma22/07/2025 16:21
Despite the fact that most families in the UK are still packing for their summer holiday this year, easyJet has launched its Big Seat Release for Summer 2026 with 29.1 million seats available across 161,000 easyJet flights between 15 June 2026 and 13 September 2026. Travellers can choose from over 87,000 flights to and from the UK and can book early to take advantage of the best fares for next summer.
Also in Holiday
- Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer reunite for a morning of golf in Mallorca
- British holidaymakers hit by fresh passport control delays at Mallorca airport
- Mallorca restaurants warning of "hundreds of closures," Soller, Port Alcudia and San Telmo hit hard
- Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back
- New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.