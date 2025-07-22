easyJet’s Big Seat Release has officially landed in Palma for 2026 with boost for Mallorca

Thousands more packages available

easyJet will have 29.1 million seats available across 161,000 flights between 15 June 2026 and 13 September 2026.

Humphrey CarterPalma22/07/2025 16:21
Despite the fact that most families in the UK are still packing for their summer holiday this year, easyJet has launched its Big Seat Release for Summer 2026 with 29.1 million seats available across 161,000 easyJet flights between 15 June 2026 and 13 September 2026. Travellers can choose from over 87,000 flights to and from the UK and can book early to take advantage of the best fares for next summer.

With flights to over 130 destinations to choose from across Europe, North Africa and beyond from 22 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their next summer holiday, whether it’s for a culture-filled city break or a relaxing beach getaway.

Tour operator easyJet holidays is offering even more package holidays and free kids places for summer 2026. With over 8,000 hotels to choose from, all packages including flights, accommodation, 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to release millions of seats for Summer 2026 today, enabling customers across the UK to book early and secure fantastic value fares to our most popular leisure destinations across Europe, North Africa, and beyond.

"This includes exciting further afield routes like Cape Verde and Georgia, along with holiday favourites such as Faro, Palma, Paris, Alicante, and Nice. Our extensive short-haul network, spanning hundreds of routes from 22 UK airports, provides an unparalleled selection for those planning their holidays for the upcoming year. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”

