The conservation of the sea and the Balearic coastline is essential for the prosperity and well-being of the islands. MARE, the Audiovisual Competition for the Conservation of the Balearic Sea, opens our eyes to this reality and inspires the citizens of the Balearic Islands to protect the natural wealth of their seas.

Yes, this year, MARE is also including the Mediterranean.

For the third consecutive year, photography lovers of all ages, both amateur and professional, are invited to portray the beauty of their seas. The 2022 call for entries opens on May 15. From then until September 15, entrants can submit up to 20 digital photographs that capture the richness and beauty of our seas, as well as our relationship with them, good and bad. Each photograph should be accompanied by a conservation-related message. The rules and entry form can be found on the MARE website www.marebalear.org

Now in its third year, MARE is committed to showcasing photography as a tool capable of moving, captivating, and connecting us with the sea. Our existence depends on the good health of all our seas and oceans, which is why this year MARE is opening up to the Mediterranean Sea. The competition rules have been created based on its three transversal values: the beauty and richness that we still have in our seas; the need to reconnect with them; and the urgency of promoting actions for the conservation and recovery of our marine and coastal environment.

MARE has established four participation profiles: Adult EXPERTS (> 18 years old), Adult AMATEURS (> 18 years old), YOUTH (young people 14–17 years old) and CHILDREN (young people < 14 years old). There are five competition categories: 1. MARE Animalia; 2. MARE Plantae; 3. MARE Sapiens; 4. MARE Denounces; 5. MARE Nostrum (a new category for the Mediterranean).

A total of €10,000 will be distributed in 23 prizes: cash prizes for the adult sections and underwater equipment for the Youth sections. MARE serves to build a collective appreciation of the Balearic Sea and the Mediterranean and to recognise photographers who connect the public with our seas.

MARE activities: exhibitions, workshops, diving, and photography.

Various activities will be developed during the spring and summer months of 2022 to promote coastal and underwater photography in conjunction with conservation organisations and diving centres associated with MARE. In addition, we will have different travelling exhibitions of the winning photographs from the second annual competition, MARE 2021, with talks and presentations by guest photographers around the Balearic Islands.

398 photographs were donated for the conservation of the Balearic Sea

Of the 1,009 entries submitted for MARE 2021, 398 photographs have been donated for conservation purposes, a sign of the great generosity and awareness shown by the participants.

A collaborative initiative open to further support

MARE is a collaborative Balearic initiative open to support and donations from other institutions and companies that want to contribute to making visible the beauty of the Balearic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea and work for their conservation.

It has the financial support of Marilles Foundation and Fundatur, in collaboration with Menorca Reserva de la Biosfera, IbizaPreservation, Mallorca Preservation Foundation, Menorca Preservation Fund, Save the Med, Iniciatives Mediterrànies, Foro Marino de Ibiza y Formentera, MedGardens, and Arrels Marines.