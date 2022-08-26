AQUALAND



Saturday 10 September, at 10am



We invite you to spend a refreshing day at the most complete water park in Mallorca and to enjoy its numerous attractions, with guaranteed fun on its most daring slides, themed pools, rapids, Kidzworld children's area for the little ones and a chill out area. A park with a thousand experiences and a whole adventure ready to go for an unforgettable day!



Call to reserve and pick up THREE TICKETS FREE with your subscriber card.

Limited offer.



Weekend in Menorca



23 to 25 September



Departure by boat with Balearia at 8 a.m. on Friday. Arrival and visit to the Subaida cheese factory, with a tasting. Transfer to the hotel Sol Milanos Pingüinos 3* (Playa Son Bou) and accommodation. Saturday: free day with full board and possibility to visit the area on your own. Sunday: excursion by coach with visits to Binibeca, Port of Mahon, Albufera des Grau, Port d'Addaia, Fornells Beachs and Ciutadella. Optional lunch in Ciutadella with a menu of lobster stew (Supplement 25€).



Special subscribers price: 230€*



Includes return ferry with Balearia, 2 night full board in 3* hotel with water and wine with meals, accompanying person, transfers & excursions. Limited spaces.

*Balearic island residents



Organised by: Viajes Fama

Northern Lights in Iceland



From 10th to 16 October



An exciting and unforgettable experience in the best time of the year to visit an amazing land that combines lakes, forests, glaciers, lava fields, geysers... and the possibility of contemplating beautiful northern lights. Our tour will take us to explore the natural wonders of the Snaefellsjökill National Park and the small villages that surround it, a crater covered by a glacier, the Snaefell volcano, the largest hot spring in Europe, Deildartunguhver, or one of the geological wonders of the world, Thingvellir, where we can contemplate the effects of the movements of the tectonic plates in the earth's crust.



The route continues along the southern coast of the country, characterised by waterfalls and glaciers. We will cross the immense lava field, which originated in 1783 from a single eruption, to continue on to the Golden Circle, which includes the famous geothermal area of Geysir, the impressive Gullfoss waterfall and the Secret Lagoon, whose waters reach 30º and allow us to take a relaxing dip in the water. Finally, we will visit the main monuments of the capital, Reykjavik, as well as its famous lake, on which the city hall is built.



Special subscriber’s price: 2,325€*



Includes: Return flight from Palma to Barcelona & Reykjavik, 5 nights hotel full board, official guide, accompanying person from the Club, transfers, excursions, taxes and basic insurance.



*Balearic Island Residents

COLLECTION OF FANS BY EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN

Obtain one of these exclusive fans to keep you cool this summer!







Choose from Catalina La Grande, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, Sissi Emperatriz, Carmen La Gitana, Emperatriz Jingü



For only 8.95 € per fan



Special price for subscribers: 7.95 €.

Full collection: 41.90€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405.



Microfibre Beach Towels



Obtain one of these top quality towels, the perfect accessory for your holiday!



Soft, durable and large. Velvet feel. Large size 155x80cm



Choose from Moons, Cheetah, Turtle or Flowers



For only 7.95 € per towel

RRP 14.95€



Special price for subscribers: 6.95 €.



Full collection: 23.90€



*Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style



With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.



100% cotton



Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm



Colours: Lilac and Green



Only 29.95€



Subscriber's price: 28.50€



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405.

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm



Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €



Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405.





