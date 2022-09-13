Michael Schumacher is understood to begin a new life spending his winters at the family’s property in Mallorca which has recently been extended.

The family of Formula One motor ace have spent three million euros on buying a plot of land next to their 30 million euro home in Puerto Andratx leading to even further speculation that Schumacher and his family will be spending much more time in Mallorca.

In 2018, Schumacher´s wife, Corinna, bought the 30 million euro mansion near Andratx from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, featuring swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and fantastic sea views.

But recent reports claim that the German driver has had a team of 15 nurses and doctors offering around-the-clock care for him and that he receives medical treatment worth some 140,000 euros a week as he continues to recover from a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in 2013.

Recently, the Schumacher family apparently sold his beloved private jet and a holiday home in Norway worth 30 million euros in a bid to cover Schumacher’s medical costs.