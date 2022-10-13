The egg sector in Spain reached a turnover of 1,035 million euros in 2021, down 1.9%.
Total Spanish production stood at 1,128 million dozens, which is 2.2% lower than in 2020. However, compared to 2019, production grew by 3.8% and turnover by 6.2%.
With these figures, Spain is consolidating its position as one of the main producers at European level, ranking as the third largest producer in the European Union, with 16% of the total, behind only France and Germany.
Per capita egg consumption at the end of 2021 amounted to 8.74 kilos per person per year in households (equivalent to 140 eggs, i.e. almost three eggs per week), 10.2% lower than in 2020, although 4.9% higher than per person in 2019.
This consumption translates into an expenditure of 21.30 euros per Spaniard during the year.
However, the price of eggs has shot up with inflation.
