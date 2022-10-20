Benahavis (Malaga), Calvia (Mallorca) and Marbella (Malaga) are the most expensive Spanish municipalities both for buying and renting a property with prices exceeding 1.3 million euros and rents above 2,800 euros, according to data published today by the real estate portal idealista.

The average price of housing in Benahavís stood at 1,866,894 million euros, according to data for the third quarter.

In the case of Calvia, property prices reached an average price of 1,504,382 euros, while in Marbella it was 1,307,382 euros.

The most expensive homes in Spain are concentrated, according to idealista, in the Mediterranean, including the Balearics, although there are also locations in other areas of Spain, such as Adeje, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in eleventh place, with average prices of 573,697 euros, followed by San Sebastián, in Guipúzcoa, where the average price of housing in the third quarter was 551,562 euros.

The real estate portal highlights the entry of a provincial capital, Palma, for the first time among the ten most expensive locations, with the average price at 575,000 euros.

In addition, in the third quarter edition of this ranking, ten new towns appear, including Manilva (Malaga), with average prices of 286,000 euros; Murcia, in 80th place out of the 100 municipalities in the ranking, with housing at 151,186 euros; and Jerez de la Frontera, in 81st place, with an average price of 149,372 euros.

In the analysis of demand, idealista observes that the pressure continues to be concentrated in Madrid, which is in first place. In second and third place are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Benahavís also occupies first place in the rental market. The average monthly rent in the Malaga municipality stood at 3,260 euros in the third quarter of this year.

In second place is Calvia, with rents of 2,839 euros per month, followed by Marbella, with a monthly rent of 2,838 euros.

In addition, four other municipalities have rents of more than 2,000 euros, such as the Cadiz town of Sotogrande, at 2,353 euros; Castelldefels, in Barcelona, where the rent amounts to 2,110 euros; Llucmajor, in Mallorca, with a monthly rent of 2,075 euros; or Estepona, in Malaga, at 2,042 euros.

The Barcelona municipality of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat once again leads the ranking for the second consecutive year in terms of relative rental demand, accompanied by Badalona and Vitoria, in second and third place, respectively.