RCD Mallorca Entrance Tickets Raffle

Friday 20th January, at 9pm.

If you are a subscriber and fan of RCD Mallorca, enter our raffle to win tickets to attend the next match against Celta de Vigo on Friday 20th January at 9pm. Participate by sending your full name and subscriber number by email to: suscriptor@ultimahora.es

Escape to Cala Rajada

Offer valid until 31 January



Take a break and relax in Cala Rajada with morning strolls, a visit to the fishing port, hiking routes through the Parc de Llevant or a swim in the heated indoor swimming pool. The Hotel Amorós offers a renovated establishment with a very pleasant family atmosphere.



Adult price double room with breakfast: 26€/person/night.

Adult price double room with half board: 36€/person/night.



Information and reservations: 971 563 550. It is essential to present the subscriber's

card at the hotel reception.



Special Gift

Original handmade purses, toiletry bags and handbags made by hand with paper from recycled Mallorca Bulletin newspapers. Ideal for you a gift with a difference.



Special subscribers price:



Purse: 15€

Toiletry bag: 25€

Handbag: 40€



Handmade to order. Call 971 788 405 to place your order.

Exclusive Collection of Maxi-Pashminas



Wrap up this Autumn

Collection of El Potro Pashminas. Six reversible designs to keep you warm this autumn-winter with a modern, elegant style and ultra-soft feel.

Choose from Antique Green, Orient Blue, Orchid Dream, Chocolate Gold, Silver Blue, Mumbai Rose

For only 9.95 € per scarf

Special price for subscribers: 8.95 €.

Full collection subscribers: 42.90€

Measurements: 70 x 185cm. Material: 44% viscose, 56% polyester

*Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX





COLLECTION OF FANS BY EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN

Obtain one of these exclusive fans to keep you cool this summer!







Choose from Catalina La Grande, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, Sissi Emperatriz, Carmen La Gitana, Emperatriz Jingü

For only 8.95 € per fan

Special price for subscribers: 7.95 €.

Full collection: 41.90€

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style

With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.

100% cotton

Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm

Colours: Lilac and Green

Only 29.95€

Subscriber's price: 28.50€

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm

Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria Responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.