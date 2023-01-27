EL POTRO XXL MAXI SCARVES



Wrap up warm this winter!

Four designs to keep you warm this winter with a modern, elegant style with an ultra-soft feel



Measurements: 210x40cm

Material: 100% poly-acrylic fibre



Choose from URBAN, SAILOR, IRIS and BLOSSOM



For only 9.95 €



Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscribers price for full collection: 29.90€

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. For orders under 3€.



Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Aladdin, The Musical

Saturday 11 February, at 6pm in Sala Dante.



We are raffling invitations to attend Aladdin, the Musical, by the company MAX Teatro Musical. Aladdin is a petty thief who falls in love with the Sultan's daughter, Princess Jasmine. In order to win her, he accepts a challenge from Jafar: To enter a cave in the middle of the desert and get a magic lamp that contains the Genie, who will grant her all her wishes.



Participate in this raffle by sending your full name and subscriber number by email to

suscriptor@ultimahora.es

Escape to Cala Rajada

Offer valid until 31 January



Take a break and relax in Cala Rajada with morning strolls, a visit to the fishing port, hiking routes through the Parc de Llevant or a swim in the heated indoor swimming pool. The Hotel Amorós offers a renovated establishment with a very pleasant family atmosphere.



Adult price double room with breakfast: 26€/person/night.

Adult price double room with half board: 36€/person/night.



Information and reservations: 971 563 550. It is essential to present the subscriber's

card at the hotel reception.



Special Gift



Original handmade purses, toiletry bags and handbags made by hand with paper from recycled Mallorca Bulletin newspapers. Ideal for you a gift with a difference.



Special subscribers price:



Purse: 15€

Toiletry bag: 25€

Handbag: 40€



Handmade to order. Call 971 788 405 to place your order.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style

With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.

100% cotton

Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm

Colours: Lilac and Green

Only 29.95€

Subscriber's price: 28.50€

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm

Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria Responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.