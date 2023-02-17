ITEMS FOR SALE
EARLY 20TH CENTURY antique Camphor wood Indian chest with key. 90x45x42cm. Buyer to collect here in Canyamel until 28th February or again in June. Can send photo by email. 600 €. Contact 0044-7941-327420.
MOTORBIKE SUIT complete with gloves and shoes (size 42), 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.
LOTS OF SKIWEAR AND SKIS available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
SERVICES
PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.
REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, ITV Hub upgrades, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV WhatsApp 629-672553; oceantv.co.uk
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es
ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.
MISCELLANEOUS
SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com
SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.
AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
PROPERTY RENTALS
URGENTLY WANTED: Studio/ small flat to rent all year round. 500 €/ month, outskirts of Palma, Porto Pi, San Agustin, Calvia area or villages Lluchmajor, Santa Maria, Manacor. Tel. 624-976520.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
DETACHED 3 BEDROOM villa in gated complex, close to sea in Santa Ponsa. Plot approx. 655 m². Open plan ground floor comprising modern fitted kitchen with AEG appliances, dining area, living room with access to covered terrace. Utility room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Upstairs comprises two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Private garden with swimming pool, terrace and barbecue area. Parking space, reverse air conditioning, alarm system, and community facilities including manicured gardens and a large pool. Ref. SWONSP40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ATTRACTIVE 5 BEDROOM villa in Costa d´en Blanes, located on elevated plot approx. 1,030 m². Generous living area of approx. 518 m² with entrance hall, open plan layout comprising fitted kitchen with utility room, dining area, living room, all of which enjoy outdoor access and sea views. Five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Various terraces, swimming pool, garden and mature trees. Roof terraces with chill-out area and second pool. Property features include reverse air conditioning, central heating, fireplace, double glazing, wine cellar, barbecue area, marble flooring and private parking. Ref. SWOCDB40706. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LOVELY 5 BEDROOM villa with guest house in Algaida. Private gates lead to main house, open-plan layout comprising fitted kitchen, living area with a log burner and picture windows overlooking the pool. Three double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Single bedroom which could be converted into another bathroom or other usable space to suit your needs. Easily maintained gardens with sunny and covered terraces, outdoor kitchen with covered barbecue area, swimming pool, full size tennis court, plus there is a separate guest house with a bedroom, bathroom and living room. Reverse air conditioning, central heating, double glazing, and large garage/workshop. Ref. ALG52833. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN APARTMENT in a development with community pool for sale in Marratxi. Fantastic new apartment which is environmentally friendly, stylish, and conveniently close to the vibrant capital city Palma and the airport, making it ideal for year-round living or as a holiday home. The exclusive residential complex has a total of 69 homes offering two or three bedrooms; these include ground floor apartments with terraces and penthouses with private roof terraces. In addition, each property benefits from a garage with storeroom. Features will include a play area, a fully equipped gym, and a community venue which can be used for events such as parties. Ref. SWOPAL10409. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
NEW DEVELOPMENT in Palma Nova with community pool and gardens. This exclusive complex with a total of 36 apartments, with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, including fantastic ground floor units with private gardens, and upper storeys with private terraces. Apartments will be completed to exacting standards with environmentally friendly elements including SATE insulation, and functional spaces for maximum comfort and practicality. Each property will also have a clean energy, Aerothermal System, designed to provide cool air in summer, warmth in winter and hot water all year round. Other features will include a gym, a social room, a parking space, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAN10400b. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CHARMING TOWNHOUSE with holiday rental license for sale in the heart of Pollensa. The house has been carefully modernised whilst maintaining its characteristic charm. Large entrance hall leading through to a cosy double height ceiling living/dining room with fireplace, flooded with light, and a brand new kitchen. First floor comprises two double bedrooms and bathroom. Second floor comprises master bedroom with direct access to a generous terrace, which offers plenty of space for a hot tub or a plunge pool, as well as fantastic views of the iconic Puig de Maria. Ref. POL20532ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
TOWNHOUSE with private garden and sea views for sale in Bonanova. Attractive house located in small community in an elevated position with fantastic views. Recently renovated in a contemporary style, bright and spacious, four bedrooms, three bathrooms (one en suite), split level living/dining room with fireplace, designer fitted kitchen with access to a lovely terrace. Top floor loft room ideal as additional lounge, TV room, office or playroom. Terrace which leads directly to the community pool and gardens. Private lift with access to double garage with storeroom, air conditioning, central heating and double glazing. Ref. SWOPAL2270. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
AUTHENTIC CHIC apartment for sale in the historic heart of Palma. First floor apartment with spacious living area of approx. 130 m² and accessed via a staircase in the impressive internal courtyard. Large living/dining room, fitted kitchen with utility room, four bedrooms and one bathroom, although there is the possibility of adding a second bathroom. The balcony enjoys access to a shared roof terrace which boasts views across the city, perfect for having drinks with friends. High ceilings, original wood carpentry, renovated kitchen and bathroom, new electrical and plumbing installations, plus two large storage rooms. Ref. SWOPAL1398. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
BEACHFRONT APARTMENT with incredible sea views for sale in Palma Nova. Beautifully refurbished apartment of approx. 60 m² with two good sized bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, modern kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, and a bright living room with sliding doors with direct access to the terrace. Breathtaking sea and beach views. Features include reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, lots of natural light and a wonderful front line position with easy access to several beaches in Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10406. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SPACIOUS VILLA with guest apartment and private swimming pool in Cala Vinyes. Located in a fantastic, elevated position, walking distance from the beach and all local amenities. Recently renovated, the main house comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), guest toilet, separate fitted kitchen, and an open plan living/dining room with direct access to the covered terrace. In addition there is a separate two bedroom guest apartment which has independent access. Landscaped gardens, terraces, mountain and sea views. Reverse air conditioning, shutters, modern interiors, parking, and fantastic views. Ref. SWOCAV40677. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
FANTASTIC MODERN VILLA for sale with breathtaking views over the bay in Puerto Pollensa. Spacious family kitchen (fully equipped), living and dining room, 4 double bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms plus a family bathroom. The lovely pool area offers a covered terrace, BBQ and bar area. The garden is beautiful and offers total privacy from the neighbours. Special features include oil central heating and reversible air conditioning. Ref. PTP40094POL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
GORGEOUS SEAFRONT apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa. Approx. 55 m², one bedroom with fitted wardrobe, open-plan layout of the living/dining area, access to a terrace with incredible views and stunning sunrises and sunsets every day, combined with the modern fitted kitchen. Outside parking space is included. Ref. SWONSP10392. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LUXURY GROUND FLOOR apartment with private garden for sale in Es Trenc, within a new luxury development of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with private parking space and storage room. There is also a communal gym, a large saltwater pool and gardens. This particular apartment offers open-plan living/dining area, open plan modern kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). There are several covered terraces to enjoy alfresco dining and a generous garden of approx 55 m². This entire development uses a geothermal energy system that benefits from the heat beneath the earth's surface to heat and cool the houses in an environmentally friendly manner. Ref. SWOSAN10393a. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN 3 BEDROOM villa with holiday rental licence for sale in Playa de Muro. Set on a plot approx. 351 m² with lovely mountain views. Comprising of two double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, open-plan design with a modern fitted kitchen, dining area and living room with large glass doors offering outdoor access and lots of natural light. Generous terrace, neatly landscaped garden, and private swimming pool, laundry room and reverse air conditioning. Ref. MUR40769ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SEA VIEW APARTMENT for sale in an exclusive complex in Portals Nous. Recently renovated with top quality finishes, a short walk from the Puerto Portals marina and nearby sandy beaches. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), bright open plan area which comprises of a modern fitted kitchen and living/dining area. Direct access to spacious terrace with views of the sea and community pool. Ref. SWOPOR10391. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
INCREDIBLE SEAFRONT villa for sale in El Toro with stunning views of the sea and Port Adriano marina. The height of modern luxury, this uniquely located villa, in walking distance to the beach, has unobstructed sea views, and state-of-the-art design throughout. Ground floor comprises of an open-plan living area and designer fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, dining area, and lounge, all leading out to the infinity pool and terrace. The lower level is very spacious and comprises a gym, sauna and a home cinema. In addition, the villa has reverse air conditioning, underfloor heating, a glass lift, double garage, and huge roof terrace of approx. 120 m². Ref. SWONSP40006. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com