

EARLY 20TH CENTURY antique Camphor wood Indian chest with key. 90x45x42cm. Buyer to collect here in Canyamel until 28th February or again in June. Can send photo by email. 600 €. Contact 0044-7941-327420.





MOTORBIKE SUIT complete with gloves and shoes (size 42), 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





LOTS OF SKIWEAR AND SKIS available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SERVICES

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.





REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com





CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, ITV Hub upgrades, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV WhatsApp 629-672553; oceantv.co.uk





CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es





ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com





SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.





AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.





AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





PROPERTY RENTALS

URGENTLY WANTED: Studio/ small flat to rent all year round. 500 €/ month, outskirts of Palma, Porto Pi, San Agustin, Calvia area or villages Lluchmajor, Santa Maria, Manacor. Tel. 624-976520.

PROPERTY FOR SALE