

FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 100 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.







TERRACE SOFA, good condition, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.







ANTIQUE SIDEBOARD 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.







TABLE & SIX CHAIRS, colour blue, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.

REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, ITV Hub upgrades, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV WhatsApp 629-672553; oceantv.co.uk

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

MISCELLANEOUS





RUMPUS LOUNGE The best live entertainment in Mallorca. Friday & Saturday nights. Avd. Joan Miro 314, 07015 San Agustin. Tel. 661-613767.

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.

HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.

ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





PROPERTY FOR SALE

PRIVATE SALE: Flat on seafront with unbeatable views. Tel. 630-881981.







GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with community pool for sale near Palma. 4 bedroom, two bathroom family apartment with terrace and garden in Marratxi. There is a separate fitted kitchen with dining area, open plan living/ dining room which benefits from plenty of natural light and direct access to the spacious terrace, and a laundry area with a small private patio for drying clothes. Outside there is a large garden with a lemon tree and a vegetable patch, and beyond this is a well- maintained community area with two very large pools, ideal for families. Ref. PAL11900. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com