ITEMS FOR SALE
FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 100 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.
CARD TABLE 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.
LARGE WALL UNIT with lots of drawer and cupboard space, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
LOTS OF SKIWEAR AND SKIS available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
SERVICES
PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.
OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk
REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es
ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.
MISCELLANEOUS
SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com
RUMPUS LOUNGE The best live entertainment in Mallorca. Friday & Saturday nights featuring Louisa and friends. Avd. Joan Miro 314, 07015 San Agustin. Phone 661-613767
FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. For only 50 € a year, you can become one of our members, supporting a worthwhile cause. We would also greatly appreciate a sponsorship of an animal of your choice with a small standing order, or gifts such as animal food, transport boxes or dog toys (no clothing please). www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.
SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.
HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.
AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with community pool for sale near Palma. 4 bedroom, two bathroom family apartment with terrace and garden in Marratxi. There is a separate fitted kitchen with dining area, open plan living/ dining room which benefits from plenty of natural light and direct access to the spacious terrace, and a laundry area with a small private patio for drying clothes. Outside there is a large garden with a lemon tree and a vegetable patch, and beyond this is a well- maintained community area with two very large pools, ideal for families. Ref. PAL11900. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
4 BEDROOM VILLA with pool and rental license close to all amenities in Puerto Pollensa. Plot approx. 1,150 m², porch, entrance hall, fitted kitchen/ diner with pantry, bright living/ dining room with direct access to a covered terrace, guest bathroom and laundry room. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, including master bedroom with en suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and balcony. Large basement with storeroom, bathroom, machine room and parking for 2 cars. Landscaped gardens, plenty of terraces for entertaining guests, and a private pool with sunbathing area. Ref. PTP40751ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CENTRALLY LOCATED 10th floor apartment with sea views for sale in Palma. Located near Porto Pi, partial sea views, walking distance from the nearby shops, bars and restaurants. Lift access, approx. 87 m² living area. Two good sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes, full bathroom with double vanity and bathtub, fully fitted kitchen, bright living/ dining room and patio doors leading to the terrace. Ref. SWOPAL10383. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
VILLA WITH HOLIDAY licence and pool, for sale in Costa de'n Blanes. Main house with four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two fitted kitchens, utility room, dining areas, and two living rooms with fireplaces and direct access to terraces. Guest apartment with a bedroom, en suite bathroom, and its own kitchen. Spacious terrace with fabulous sea views, swimming pool, roof terrace with barbecue and summer kitchen boasting even more impressive views. Reverse air-conditioning, central heating, sun deck, double glazing, built-in wardrobes and double garage. Ref. SWOCDB4223. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
TWO STOREY HOME with private roof terrace, for sale in Son Caliu. Lower level comprises three bedrooms (two doubles and one single), two bathrooms (one en suite), fitted kitchen, large living room which leads to the balcony. Upper mezzanine level with a further living room, study area and direct access to a 50 m² roof terrace with incredible views of the mountains. Storage room, utility room, built-in wardrobes, double glazing, whirlpool bath, and two parking spaces. Ref. SWOPAN2243. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
WONDERFUL DUPLEX apartment for sale, close to the beach in Puerto Pollensa. Originally a duplex apartment, it has been converted in to two separate residences after the removal of the internal staircase which could easily be reconnected if required. The lower level comprises two bedrooms, one bathroom, generous kitchen/ diner with adjoining laundry room, bright living room with access to the balcony. The upper level has two bedrooms (a double and a single), one bathroom, a fitted kitchen/ diner, bright living room with balcony. Built-in wardrobes, reverse air conditioning, pantry and partial sea views. Ref. PTP11925. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
PENTHOUSE with incredible views for sale in the centre of Pollensa. Impressive panoramic views from the community roof terrace and located just metres from the main square, shops, bars, and restaurants. In need of updating, the apartment occupies the top floor of a building containing just four residences, and comprises of an entrance hall, four double bedrooms, bathroom, separate fitted kitchen, bright open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the balcony. Utility room, guest toilet, storage room and large community roof terrace which boasts views of the surrounding mountains and town. Ref. POL11946. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
FULLY RENOVATED luxury town house for sale in the heart of Pollensa. Two storey house on an elevated plot of approx. 180 m². Ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, bedroom, bathroom, an inviting living room and a modern fitted kitchen with dining area which has full height doors leading out to the terrace. First floor has two bedrooms: A master bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom and a further double bedroom with en suite bathroom. Private swimming pool with a decked sunbathing area and a magnificent roof terrace with chill out area, offering incredible views of the mountains. Ref. POL2122. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
5 BEDROOM APARTMENT with community pool in Puerto Pollensa. This spacious 2nd floor corner apartment is just 100 metres from the beach and only a short walk from the shops, bars, restaurants, and famous Pine Walk. Approx. 105 m² living area comprising of hallway, five bedrooms, five en suite bathrooms, newly installed modern kitchen with induction hob and electrical appliances, large laundry room with washing machine, tumble dryer and sink. In addition, the rooms benefit from an abundance of natural light and three have access to the balcony. Ref. PTP11944. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
RUSTIC COUNTRY FINCA with guest accommodation and pool for sale in Felanitx. Large plot of approx. 18,000 m², main house plus guest accommodation with a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms (four en suite). The main house offers spacious rooms with high, wood beamed ceilings, entrance hall, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large solid oak country kitchen, dining area with fireplace, sizeable living room, also with fireplace. The other fully independent living space comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen and living room with access to its own terrace. Extensive mature gardens with trees and native plants, private woodland, 10x5 metre swimming pool and a variety of terraces. Ref. FEL52855FEL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CHARMING FARMHOUSE with holiday rental license in Pollensa. Fully equipped American style kitchen, three bedrooms, two en suite, family bathroom, open- plan living/ dining area. This pretty, private house, located on large plot, was constructed on a single level. The interior is fresh and modern, clean and comfortable. Air conditioning, low consumption electric radiators. Brick built barbecue area, shower room and amazing mountain views. Large covered terrace at the entrance with dining furniture and relaxing sofa. Sun beds surround the pool in the beautifully maintained garden. Ref. POL52401ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
BUILDING PLOT with project and licence for sale near Sineu. Quiet sunny area, surrounded by green zones only minutes from the village of Sineu, this excellent plot of 14,206 m² has an approved project and building license for an impressive villa with swimming pool. The project foresees the construction of the main house with an annex, totalling approx. 284 m², plus swimming pool. Total 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest toilet, a living/ dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful views of the surrounding hills and good road access, 30 minutes from the airport and centre of Palma. Ref. SIN0532. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SUPERB COUNTRY HOUSE for sale with rental licence in a tranquil location in Pollensa. Set over two floors, offering three generously sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and guest WC with shower. Cosy living/ dining room with fireplace, attractive open-plan kitchen and reception area on the ground floor. Oil central heating, air conditioning in each bedroom and dining room, spacious double garage and the coveted holiday rental licence. Swimming pool, ample terrace and outdoor grill area. Various terraces on the ground floor level, huge terrace on the top floor with gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside and the mountains. Ref. POL5575POL4. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ATTRACTIVE FAMILY VILLA with holiday licence for sale in Sa Torre, Llucmajor. Generous plot of approx. 1,800 m², terrace, fabulous sea views. Spacious living area approx. 580 m². Ground floor: Entrance hall, bright fitted kitchen/diner, dining area, living room with fireplace and large doors to the garden, two bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. First floor: Three bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms, including master suite with dressing room and private terrace overlooking the sea. Landscaped gardens, terraces, swimming pool, and pool-house with summer kitchen and barbecue. Reverse air conditioning, marble flooring, high ceilings, large garage, and holiday rental licence (ETV). Ref. LLU40760ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SPACIOUS MOUNTAIN view villa with basketball court for sale in Bunyola. This 2-storey facing villa comprises of an entrance hall, eight bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, six bathrooms (four en suite), two large living rooms, a dining room, a separate kitchen with dining area, and an outdoor kitchen for alfresco dining. Basement with lots of storage and a garage with space for two cars. Extensive mature gardens with swimming pool. Ref. BUN40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
TORRENOVA. Villa with independent guest apartment. Recently renovated, the ground floor comprises of a large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, fitted kitchen, and guest bathroom. The first floor has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry/ utility room. Separate guest apartment with a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garden, terraces and private swimming pool. Ref. SWOPAN2235. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
IMPRESSIVE PENTHOUSE apartment in the centre of Palma. Located in the Porto Pi area of Palma, close to the sea and walking distance to nearby shopping centres, bars, and restaurants. It enjoys magnificent coastal views, has a bright, spacious interior, and benefits from plenty of private parking space. Entrance hall, four good sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a separate fitted kitchen, a dining area and a spacious living room with fireplace and direct access to the balcony. Ref. PAL11903. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com