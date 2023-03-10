Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands



Thursday 16 March at 8pm at Trui Theatre



Enter our raffle to win invitations to the piano concerto for piano no. 27 k. 595, W. A. Mozart. Symphony No. 3, WAB 103, Anton Bruckner. Kit Armstrong, piano. Víctor Pablo Pérez, conductor. Participate by sending your full name and subscriber number by e-mail to suscriptor@ultimahora.es





Leonese Fiords Easter Special





8 to 12 April



This new proposal exclusively for subscribers takes us to discover the perfect balance between cultural heritage and pure nature. We will be staying at the centrally located Hotel Silken Luis de León 4* to start our itinerary from León along the Maragatería Route, located around the city of Astorga and its small Leonese villages, such as Castrillo de los Polvazares. We will visit the region of El Bierzo with its capital city, Ponferrada, the scenic surroundings of Las Médulas and the monumental site of Villafranca del Bierzo. We will take a trip by boat in the area known as the Leonese Fjords, with a visit to the beautiful village of Riaño and the Mining and Iron and Steel Museum of Castilla y León. We will finish in Sahagún de Campos, a municipality of great historical roots and the nerve centre of the Pilgrim's Way to Santiago de Compostela.



Special price for subscribers: 740€.



Includes: flights Palma-Madrid-Palma, 4 nights in Hotel Silken Luis de León 4*, full board with water and wine, transfers, excursions and visits with local guide, access to Las Médulas, the boat trip and the Mining Museum, basic travel insurance. Limited places.





Wonders of Switzerland and Bavaria Easter Special





6 to 10 April



Majestic waterfalls and lakes, dreamlike valleys, sublime castles and splendid cities await us on this wonderful experience in the Swiss Alps!



We will start our tour in the heart of Europe. Zurich and its magical natural environment will welcome us on a visit that will discover the best-kept secrets of this quiet and orderly city.

The route will continue towards the Trümmelbach waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, the only waterfall of glacial origin with underground access. The most alpine scenery will accompany us to Interlaken and Brienz, situated on the shores of a beautiful turquoise lake, then continue on to Murren, located at an altitude of 1,570m altitude and the village that inspired the Heidi series.



One of the most beautiful castles in Bavaria awaits us in Füssen. Neuschwanstein, in the Romanesque style, was a whim of King Ludwig II of Bavaria, better known as the Mad King. After the visit, our tour will take us to Munich, of undoubted architectural and monumental beauty. In the capital of Bavaria we will visit its most emblematic areas, such as the well-known Marienplatz, where the town hall is located, the Cathedral, St. Peter's Church and the exterior of the Royal Residence.



Special subscribers price: 1,195€



Included: Flight outbound Palma - Zurich, return flight Munich - Palma. 2 nights in a 3* hotel in Meiringen and 2 nights in a 3* Hotel in Munich, half board including water included in the evening meals. Lunch en route on the 8th. Local guide, entrance to Trümmelbach and Neuschwanstein, transfers and basic travel insurance. Limited places.



Single room supplement: 265€.

Supplement cancellation insurance: 30€.





EL POTRO AUTOMATIC UMBRELLAS

Get yourself one of these fantastic automatic umbrellas, essential to accompany you on rainy days.



There are three models to choose from:





BOHO

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

Foldable









CLASSIC

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

XL diameter of 103 cm















SUGAR

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

Foldable



For only 9.95 €

Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscriber's Price for the full collection: 23.90€



HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

EL POTRO XXL MAXI SCARVES



Wrap up warm this winter!

Four designs to keep you warm this winter with a modern, elegant style with an ultra-soft feel



Measurements: 210x40cm

Material: 100% poly-acrylic fibre



Choose from URBAN, SAILOR, IRIS and BLOSSOM



For only 9.95 €



Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscribers price for full collection: 29.90€

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. For orders under 3€.



Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Special Gift



Original handmade purses, toiletry bags and handbags made by hand with paper from recycled Mallorca Bulletin newspapers. Ideal for you a gift with a difference.



Special subscribers price:



Purse: 15€

Toiletry bag: 25€

Handbag: 40€



Handmade to order. Call 971 788 405 to place your order.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style

With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.

100% cotton

Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm

Colours: Lilac and Green

Only 29.95€

Subscriber's price: 28.50€

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm

Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria Responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.