

ROAD BIKE. S Works Tarmac light weight carbon. Suitable for 1.7+ tall. Excellent condition. 1,850 €. For more information email sim.lloyd@yahoo.co.uk



SCICON ROAD BIKE flight bag. Used twice. Excellent condition. 150 €. Contact email sim.lloyd@yahoo.co.uk





GLASS TV stand for sale, 60 €. WhatsApp 689-007040.





SINGLE BED BASE with storage space underneath. 90cm. 120 € for sale with or without mattress. WhatsApp 689-007040.



FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 100 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.





MATCHING 3 & 2 SEATER sofas, white jacquard fabric, good condition. 2 seater 125 €, 3 seater 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





CHEST OF DRAWERS, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LARGE WALL UNIT with lots of drawer and cupboard space, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.

OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk

REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Any animal, before coming to us, has a whole life story behind them, and yet they are so trustful and sweet. With us they have food, warmth and a protected sleeping area, but one thing is definitely missing: A permanent home where they can dedicate all their love to you and vice versa. Contact us now at www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.

HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE