ITEMS FOR SALE
GOLF SHARE SANTA PONSA (1, 2 & 3). All fees for 2023 paid (2 people). 19,500 € o.n.o. Call or WhatsApp 606-800447.
FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 100 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.
NOW ON! 1 EURO CLOTHES & shoe sale at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 354 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support out local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts and shoes. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.
BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.
SPECIAL OFFER! REDUCED, large wall unit with lots of drawer and cupboard space, only 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
TABLE & SIX CHAIRS, colour blue, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
SERVICES
THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.
PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.
OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk
REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es
ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.
MISCELLANEOUS
SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com
FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Please explain to your children that kittens and puppies are not toys. He who wants an animal to join the family must also be prepared to take on the reponsibility that it will be treated in a loving and understanding way. Animal protection teaches you to be humane. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.
SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.
HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.
AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.
ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
SUPER SEA VIEW DUPLEX in Calvià, totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 75 m². Price 525,000 €.
LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
VILLA IN PALMA NOVA with holiday rental licence. Spacious 4 bedroom villa with private swimming pool and wonderful views on an elevated plot of approx. 1057 m², and benefits from excellent views from the upper terraces. Just a short walk from the nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops. Ref. SWOPAN40625ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LUXURY NEWLY BUILT duplex penthouse with private rooftop pool in Palma. Living area approx. 106 m², open-plan living area with fully equipped American style kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room and guest toilet. Air-conditioning, heating and double glazing and underground parking. Ref. SWOPAL10341a. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
TORRENOVA. Villa with independent guest apartment. Recently renovated, the ground floor comprises of a large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, fitted kitchen, and guest bathroom. The first floor has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry/ utility room. Separate guest apartment with a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garden, terraces and private swimming pool. Ref. SWOPAN2235. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
IMPRESSIVE PENTHOUSE apartment in the centre of Palma. Located in the Porto Pi area of Palma, close to the sea and walking distance to nearby shopping centres, bars, and restaurants. It enjoys magnificent coastal views, has a bright, spacious interior, and benefits from plenty of private parking space. Entrance hall, four good sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a separate fitted kitchen, a dining area and a spacious living room with fireplace and direct access to the balcony. Ref. PAL11903. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
5 BEDROOM APARTMENT with community pool in Puerto Pollensa. This spacious 2nd floor corner apartment is just 100 metres from the beach and only a short walk from the shops, bars, restaurants, and famous Pine Walk. Approx. 105 m² living area comprising of hallway, five bedrooms, five en suite bathrooms, newly installed modern kitchen with induction hob and electrical appliances, large laundry room with washing machine, tumble dryer and sink. In addition, the rooms benefit from an abundance of natural light and three have access to the balcony. Ref. PTP11944. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
RUSTIC COUNTRY FINCA with guest accommodation and pool for sale in Felanitx. Large plot of approx. 18,000 m², main house plus guest accommodation with a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms (four en suite). The main house offers spacious rooms with high, wood beamed ceilings, entrance hall, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large solid oak country kitchen, dining area with fireplace, sizeable living room, also with fireplace. The other fully independent living space comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen and living room with access to its own terrace. Extensive mature gardens with trees and native plants, private woodland, 10x5 metre swimming pool and a variety of terraces. Ref. FEL52855FEL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CHARMING FARMHOUSE with holiday rental license in Pollensa. Fully equipped American style kitchen, three bedrooms, two en suite, family bathroom, open- plan living/ dining area. This pretty, private house, located on large plot, was constructed on a single level. The interior is fresh and modern, clean and comfortable. Air conditioning, low consumption electric radiators. Brick built barbecue area, shower room and amazing mountain views. Large covered terrace at the entrance with dining furniture and relaxing sofa. Sun beds surround the pool in the beautifully maintained garden. Ref. POL52401ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
BUILDING PLOT with project and licence for sale near Sineu. Quiet sunny area, surrounded by green zones only minutes from the village of Sineu, this excellent plot of 14,206 m² has an approved project and building license for an impressive villa with swimming pool. The project foresees the construction of the main house with an annex, totalling approx. 284 m², plus swimming pool. Total 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest toilet, a living/ dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful views of the surrounding hills and good road access, 30 minutes from the airport and centre of Palma. Ref. SIN0532. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SUPERB COUNTRY HOUSE for sale with rental licence in a tranquil location in Pollensa. Set over two floors, offering three generously sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and guest WC with shower. Cosy living/ dining room with fireplace, attractive open-plan kitchen and reception area on the ground floor. Oil central heating, air conditioning in each bedroom and dining room, spacious double garage and the coveted holiday rental licence. Swimming pool, ample terrace and outdoor grill area. Various terraces on the ground floor level, huge terrace on the top floor with gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside and the mountains. Ref. POL5575POL4. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ATTRACTIVE FAMILY VILLA with holiday licence for sale in Sa Torre, Llucmajor. Generous plot of approx. 1,800 m², terrace, fabulous sea views. Spacious living area approx. 580 m². Ground floor: Entrance hall, bright fitted kitchen/diner, dining area, living room with fireplace and large doors to the garden, two bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. First floor: Three bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms, including master suite with dressing room and private terrace overlooking the sea. Landscaped gardens, terraces, swimming pool, and pool-house with summer kitchen and barbecue. Reverse air conditioning, marble flooring, high ceilings, large garage, and holiday rental licence (ETV). Ref. LLU40760ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
PENTHOUSE with incredible views for sale in the centre of Pollensa. Impressive panoramic views from the community roof terrace and located just metres from the main square, shops, bars, and restaurants. In need of updating, the apartment occupies the top floor of a building containing just four residences, and comprises of an entrance hall, four double bedrooms, bathroom, separate fitted kitchen, bright open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the balcony. Utility room, guest toilet, storage room and large community roof terrace which boasts views of the surrounding mountains and town. Ref. POL11946. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
FULLY RENOVATED luxury town house for sale in the heart of Pollensa. Two storey house on an elevated plot of approx. 180 m². Ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, bedroom, bathroom, an inviting living room and a modern fitted kitchen with dining area which has full height doors leading out to the terrace. First floor has two bedrooms: A master bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom and a further double bedroom with en suite bathroom. Private swimming pool with a decked sunbathing area and a magnificent roof terrace with chill out area, offering incredible views of the mountains. Ref. POL2122. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com