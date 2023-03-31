ELECTRICISTA MARÍTIMO/ Ingeniero Electrónico. Imprescindible: Experiencia previa y carnet de conducir. Buen salario según experiencia. Contactar con Electromarine Balear: office@electromarine.es Tel. 971-701595.

ITEMS FOR SALE





FOR SALE: VOLKSWAGEN T4 1998 due to change of project. 6,000 €. MOT until January 2024. Tinted windows and interior isolated with Kaiflex, wooden floor and laminate. Engine with timing belt and water pump done 1000 km ago, all filters and oil recently changed, new gas suspensions, new suspension arms. Radio Android auto 1 din with rear camera. I have the second row of seats. Material such as roof lights and switch panels included to make camper. 285,000 km. WhatsApp only: 608-571 438.





FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 100 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.





SPECIAL OFFER! REDUCED, large wall unit with lots of drawer and cupboard space, only 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.







BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.



CHEST OF DRAWERS, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

CITY & GUILDS, electricity, telecommunications, cooling, heating, 24 hours. 687-303193.

THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Animal welfare concerns everybody. You could foster an animal or become a practical helper, or a member of our association for only 50 € a year. Don´t simply turn away if you see an animal that needs you. To help a defenceless animal is a matter of honour and a sign of humanity. Tel. 676-366814 or contact us at www.feliz-animal.com



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE



DELIGHTFUL GROUND FLOOR apartment with terrace for sale in Can Pastilla. Generous living area, private outside space, walking distance to the beach, promenade, shops, bars, and restaurant. Living area of approx. 154 m², three double bedrooms, two refurbished bathrooms with walk-in showers (one en suite). Separate fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large living/ dining room with lots of natural light, leading to the covered terrace and patio. Possibility of building a small private pool and barbecue area. Reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, two parking spaces in the underground car park, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAL10428. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 4 BEDROOM second floor apartment with private terrace in Puerto Pollensa. Well- presented it benefits from lots of natural light, and is perfectly located just metres from the beach, Pine Walk, and church square, great for holidays or year-round living. Four good- sized bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a simple fitted kitchen, and a spacious living room with an open fireplace, and air conditioning (hot/ cold). Ideal investment opportunity. There is no lift access. Ref. PTP11787. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY APARTMENT for sale close to the beach in Santa Ponsa. Just metres from all amenities, close to the tennis club, and a 5 minute walk from Santa Ponsa beach. Lift access, two double bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, fitted kitchen, and a bright living/ dining room. Covered balcony with space for a table and chairs, and has wonderful views of the sea, hills, and countryside. Ref. SWONSP10429. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED house for sale just steps from Muro beach. Spacious, bright living/ dining room which opens onto front terrace and communal garden, hallway, guest WC, fitted kitchen which has direct access to rear terrace. Spiral staircase to first floor, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, full bathroom. Two terraces, reverse air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and private roof terrace. Ref. MUR20553. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN FAMILY VILLA 200 metres from Palma Nova beach. Plot approx. 900 m² in popular residential area. Upper level: Entrance hall, two double bedrooms, full bathroom, 60 m² master suite with luxurious bathroom, fitted wardrobes, small lounge area and private terrace. Lower level: Spacious fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a large island, separate utility room, large terrace, bright open-plan living/ dining area, separate guest bedroom with independent access. 8x4 metre swimming pool, tropical Mediterranean gardens with irrigation system, separate guest accommodation with bedroom and en suite bathroom. Private parking for 3-4 cars. Ref. SWOPAN40740. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





DETACHED 3 BEDROOM villa in gated complex, close to sea in Santa Ponsa. Plot approx. 655 m². Open plan ground floor comprising modern fitted kitchen with AEG appliances, dining area, living room with access to covered terrace. Utility room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Upstairs comprises two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Private garden with swimming pool, terrace and barbecue area. Parking space, reverse air conditioning, alarm system, and community facilities including manicured gardens and a large pool. Ref. SWONSP40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 5 BEDROOM villa in Costa d´en Blanes, located on elevated plot approx. 1,030 m². Generous living area of approx. 518 m² with entrance hall, open plan layout comprising fitted kitchen with utility room, dining area, living room, all of which enjoy outdoor access and sea views. Five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Various terraces, swimming pool, garden and mature trees. Roof terraces with chill-out area and second pool. Property features include reverse air conditioning, central heating, fireplace, double glazing, wine cellar, barbecue area, marble flooring and private parking. Ref. SWOCDB40706. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY 5 BEDROOM villa with guest house in Algaida. Private gates lead to main house, open- plan layout comprising fitted kitchen, living area with a log burner and picture windows overlooking the pool. Three double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Single bedroom which could be converted into another bathroom or other usable space to suit your needs. Easily maintained gardens with sunny and covered terraces, outdoor kitchen with covered barbecue area, swimming pool, full size tennis court, plus there is a separate guest house with a bedroom, bathroom and living room. Reverse air conditioning, central heating, double glazing, and large garage/ workshop. Ref. ALG52833. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW DEVELOPMENT in Palma Nova with community pool and gardens. This exclusive complex with a total of 36 apartments, with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, including fantastic ground floor units with private gardens, and upper storeys with private terraces. Apartments will be completed to exacting standards with environmentally friendly elements including SATE insulation, and functional spaces for maximum comfort and practicality. Each property will also have a clean energy, Aerothermal System, designed to provide cool air in summer, warmth in winter and hot water all year round. Other features will include a gym, a social room, a parking space, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAN10400b. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING TOWNHOUSE with holiday rental license for sale in the heart of Pollensa. The house has been carefully modernised whilst maintaining its characteristic charm. Large entrance hall leading through to a cosy double height ceiling living/ dining room with fireplace, flooded with light, and a brand new kitchen. First floor comprises two double bedrooms and bathroom. Second floor comprises master bedroom with direct access to a generous terrace, which offers plenty of space for a hot tub or a plunge pool, as well as fantastic views of the iconic Puig de Maria. Ref. POL20532ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





TOWNHOUSE with private garden and sea views for sale in Bonanova. Attractive house located in small community in an elevated position with fantastic views. Recently renovated in a contemporary style, bright and spacious, four bedrooms, three bathrooms (one en suite), split level living/ dining room with fireplace, designer fitted kitchen with access to a lovely terrace. Top floor loft room ideal as additional lounge, TV room, office or playroom. Terrace which leads directly to the community pool and gardens. Private lift with access to double garage with storeroom, air-conditioning, central heating and double glazing. Ref. SWOPAL2270. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





AUTHENTIC CHIC apartment for sale in the historic heart of Palma. First floor apartment with spacious living area of approx. 130 m² and accessed via a staircase in the impressive internal courtyard. Large living/ dining room, fitted kitchen with utility room, four bedrooms and one bathroom, although there is the possibility of adding a second bathroom. The balcony enjoys access to a shared roof terrace which boasts views across the city, perfect for having drinks with friends. High ceilings, original wood carpentry, renovated kitchen and bathroom, new electrical and plumbing installations, plus two large storage rooms. Ref. SWOPAL1398. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY GROUND FLOOR apartment with private garden for sale in Es Trenc, within a new luxury development of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with private parking space and storage room. There is also a communal gym, a large saltwater pool and gardens. This particular apartment offers open plan living/ dining area, open plan modern kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). There are several covered terraces to enjoy alfresco dining and a generous garden of approx 55 m². This entire development uses a geothermal energy system that benefits from the heat beneath the earth's surface to heat and cool the houses in an environmentally friendly manner. Ref. SWOSAN10393a. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN 3 BEDROOM villa with holiday rental licence for sale in Playa de Muro. Set on a plot approx. 351 m² with lovely mountain views. Comprising of two double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, open plan design with a modern fitted kitchen, dining area and living room with large glass doors offering outdoor access and lots of natural light. Generous terrace, neatly landscaped garden, and private swimming pool, laundry room and reverse air conditioning. Ref. MUR40769ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SEA VIEW APARTMENT for sale in an exclusive complex in Portals Nous. Recently renovated with top quality finishes, a short walk from the Puerto Portals marina and nearby sandy beaches. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), bright open plan area which comprises of a modern fitted kitchen and living/ dining area. Direct access to spacious terrace with views of the sea and community pool. Ref. SWOPOR10391. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





INCREDIBLE SEAFRONT villa for sale in El Toro with stunning views of the sea and Port Adriano marina. The height of modern luxury, this uniquely located villa, in walking distance to the beach, has unobstructed sea views, and state- of- the- art design throughout. Ground floor comprises of an open plan living area and designer fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, dining area, and lounge, all leading out to the infinity pool and terrace. The lower level is very spacious and comprises a gym, sauna and a home cinema. In addition, the villa has reverse air-conditioning, underfloor heating, a glass lift, double garage, and huge roof terrace of approx. 120 m². Ref. SWONSP40006. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





