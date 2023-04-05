Magical Morocco: Marrakech and Sahara Desert





3 to 9 May



Experience your most intrepid journey

Our adventure begins in Marrakech. After visiting its exuberant souk, the country's largest traditional market, and taste the authentic Moroccan gastronomy, we'll head off into the most surprising villages in the Sahara in a 4x4. From Ouarzazate we will cross the High Atlas Mountains

through the Tizi-n-Tichka pass, at an altitude of 2,260 metres, to reach Ait Ben Haddou; its kasbah was the set for films such as Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven.



We continue to Ouarzazate, an important commercial city near the Dades and Draa valleys. The itinerary, which crosses the Todra Gorges, will take us to Merzouga, the pearl of the Sahara Desert and a place world famous for the immensity of its dunes; on them we will see the sunrise after resting in luxurious superior Berber tents. Our route continues through stunning palm groves to the towns of Khamlia and Zagora, where we will stay in a charming riad. Back to Marrakech,

we will complete this unique experience with visits to the majestic Bahia Palace, the Minaret of the Koutoubia, the Majorelle garden and the iconic Jamma el Fna square.



Special price for subscribers: 1,480€.

Includes: Flights to Marrakech, via Barcelona. 6 nights in 4* hotels with half board, coach, 4x4 vehicles with chauffeur, lunches en route, local guide, escort and basic travel insurance.

Limited places.



Single room supplement: 190€





Visit to Els Calderers and traditional lunch





Friday 21 April at 10am



We offer you a captivating walk through the history of Mallorca with a guided tour of Els Calderers.

We will visit this historic estate and walk through its 30 rooms to remember how the Mallorcan peasants lived in 18th century Mallorcan; their customs, traditions and lifestyle. Afterwards, we will enjoy a Mallorcan lunch at restaurant Ca'n Tronca, Sant Joan.



Special price for subscribers: 44€.

Included: Bus, guided visit in Spanish to Els Calderers and lunch consisting of starters, arroz brut,

pork or chicken, dessert, coffee and drink.

Limited places.





