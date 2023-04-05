ELECTRICISTA MARÍTIMO/ Ingeniero Electrónico. Imprescindible: Experiencia previa y carnet de conducir. Buen salario según experiencia. Contactar con Electromarine Balear: office@electromarine.es Tel. 971-701595.

ITEMS FOR SALE





FOR SALE: VOLKSWAGEN T4 1998 due to change of project. 6,000 €. MOT until January 2024. Tinted windows and interior isolated with Kaiflex, wooden floor and laminate. Engine with timing belt and water pump done 1000 km ago, all filters and oil recently changed, new gas suspensions, new suspension arms. Radio Android auto 1 din with rear camera. I have the second row of seats. Material such as roof lights and switch panels included to make camper. 285,000 km. WhatsApp only: 608-571 438.





FOR SALE: Decathlon Rockrider adult bicycle, 5 gears, good condition, 95 €. Please call or WhatsApp 649-477314.





MATCHING 3 & 2 SEATER sofas, white jacquard fabric, good condition. 2 seater 125 €, 3 seater 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.







BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





TABLE & SIX CHAIRS, colour blue, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

CITY & GUILDS, electricity, telecommunications, cooling, heating, 24 hours. 687-303193.

THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 971-141003. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.





ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



PALMA AIR CONDITIONING, 20 years experience of installations and repairs, dedicated to offering you a reliable, professional English speaking service islandwide. Contact Lee on 611-039513.



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in live-in care and babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com





BAXTERS LIVIN’ Portals Nous, C/ Palma-Andratx 13. Offering 30 years’ experience in the Yacht and Property business to satisfy all your requirements. Our personal enthusiastic service determined to find your perfect property in our paradise. info@baxters.es Phone 971-400961 or 622-434388.





BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com





DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.





TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com



TVMED MALLORCA For all your television requirements. Satellite Installation Allignment & Repair. Internet Packages Including 14 day Catchup. Video On Demand with over 20,000 Titles. 4G Internet Installation No Dish Required. Seasonal Holiday Tv Packages available. www.Tvmedmallorca.com Tel. 971-416565; Email: Tvmedmallorca@gmail.com Mobile 687-493804.

MISCELLANEOUS



FLOAT: Experience Zero Gravity & REST in Palma. Contact Viviane on 602-198514; www.somafloatmallorca.com



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Unfortunately we cannot offer instantly a new home to all the animals who end up in our care. Therefore we call upon all of the responsible, caring, animal lovers to help us out, to either adopt or foster an animal even if it is for a short period of time, until a new owner can be found. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



HELP NEEDED PLEASE! We are looking for a glass stand to put sunglasses on in the shop if anyone has one spare. We also need circular rails and any other second-hand shop fittings, if you can donate or for a reasonable price. Also if anyone has any time to help us as a volunteer we would love you to join our family. Please come along and meet us. Please call Angela on 609-848622 or pop in and see us at the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Thank you so much.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE



SUPER SEA VIEW DUPLEX in Calvià, totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 75 m². Price 525,000 €.





CENTRALLY LOCATED 10th floor apartment with sea views for sale in Palma. Located near Porto Pi, partial sea views, walking distance from the nearby shops, bars and restaurants. Lift access, approx. 87 m² living area. Two good sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes, full bathroom with double vanity and bathtub, fully fitted kitchen, bright living/ dining room and patio doors leading to the terrace. Ref. SWOPAL10383. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





VILLA WITH HOLIDAY license and pool, for sale in Costa de'n Blanes. Main house with four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two fitted kitchens, utility room, dining areas, and two living rooms with fireplaces and direct access to terraces. Guest apartment with a bedroom, en suite bathroom, and its own kitchen. Spacious terrace with fabulous sea views, swimming pool, roof terrace with barbecue and summer kitchen boasting even more impressive views. Reverse air-conditioning, central heating, sun deck, double glazing, built-in wardrobes and double garage. Ref. SWOCDB4223. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





TWO STOREY HOME with private roof terrace, for sale in Son Caliu. Lower level comprises three bedrooms (two doubles and one single), two bathrooms (one en suite), fitted kitchen, large living room which leads to the balcony. Upper mezzanine level with a further living room, study area and direct access to a 50 m² roof terrace with incredible views of the mountains. Storage room, utility room, built-in wardrobes, double glazing, whirlpool bath, and two parking spaces. Ref. SWOPAN2243. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS SEAFRONT apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa. Approx. 55 m², one bedroom with fitted wardrobe, open plan layout of the living/ dining area, access to a terrace with incredible views and stunning sunrises and sunsets every day, combined with the modern fitted kitchen. Outside parking space is included. Ref. SWONSP10392. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





DELIGHTFUL GROUND FLOOR apartment with terrace for sale in Can Pastilla. Generous living area, private outside space, walking distance to the beach, promenade, shops, bars, and restaurant. Living area of approx. 154 m², three double bedrooms, two refurbished bathrooms with walk-in showers (one en suite). Separate fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large living/ dining room with lots of natural light, leading to the covered terrace and patio. Possibility of building a small private pool and barbecue area. Reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, two parking spaces in the underground car park, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAL10428. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 4 BEDROOM second floor apartment with private terrace in Puerto Pollensa. Well- presented it benefits from lots of natural light, and is perfectly located just metres from the beach, Pine Walk, and church square, great for holidays or year-round living. Four good- sized bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a simple fitted kitchen, and a spacious living room with an open fireplace, and air conditioning (hot/ cold). Ideal investment opportunity. There is no lift access. Ref. PTP11787. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY APARTMENT for sale close to the beach in Santa Ponsa. Just metres from all amenities, close to the tennis club, and a 5 minute walk from Santa Ponsa beach. Lift access, two double bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, fitted kitchen, and a bright living/ dining room. Covered balcony with space for a table and chairs, and has wonderful views of the sea, hills, and countryside. Ref. SWONSP10429. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FANTASTIC MODERN VILLA for sale with breathtaking views over the bay in Puerto Pollensa. Spacious family kitchen (fully equipped), living and dining room, 4 double bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms plus a family bathroom. The lovely pool area offers a covered terrace, BBQ and bar area. The garden is beautiful and offers total privacy from the neighbours. Special features include oil central heating and reversible air conditioning. Ref. PTP40094POL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS VILLA with guest apartment and private swimming pool in Cala Vinyes. Located in a fantastic, elevated position, walking distance from the beach and all local amenities. Recently renovated, the main house comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), guest toilet, separate fitted kitchen, and an open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the covered terrace. In addition there is a separate two bedroom guest apartment which has independent access. Landscaped gardens, terraces, mountain and sea views. Reverse air conditioning, shutters, modern interiors, parking, and fantastic views. Ref. SWOCAV40677. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEACH-FRONT APARTMENT with incredible sea views for sale in Palma Nova. Beautifully refurbished apartment of approx. 60 m² with two good sized bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, modern kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, and a bright living room with sliding doors with direct access to the terrace. Breathtaking sea and beach views. Features include reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, lots of natural light and a wonderful front line position with easy access to several beaches in Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10406. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with community pool for sale near Palma. Delightful 4 bedroom, two bathroom family apartment with terrace and garden in Marratxi. There is a separate fitted kitchen with dining area, open plan living/ dining room which benefits from plenty of natural light and direct access to the spacious terrace, and a laundry area with a small private patio for drying clothes. Outside there is a large garden with a lemon tree and a vegetable patch, and beyond this is a well- maintained community area with two very large pools, ideal for families. Ref. PAL11900. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





VILLA IN PALMA NOVA with holiday rental licence. Spacious 4 bedroom villa with private swimming pool and wonderful views on an elevated plot of approx. 1057 m², and benefits from excellent views from the upper terraces. Just a short walk from the nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops. Ref. SWOPAN40625ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





TORRENOVA. Villa with independent guest apartment. Recently renovated, the ground floor comprises of a large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, fitted kitchen, and guest bathroom. The first floor has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry/ utility room. Separate guest apartment with a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garden, terraces and private swimming pool. Ref. SWOPAN2235. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





IMPRESSIVE PENTHOUSE apartment in the centre of Palma. Located in the Porto Pi area of Palma, close to the sea and walking distance to nearby shopping centres, bars, and restaurants. It enjoys magnificent coastal views, has a bright, spacious interior, and benefits from plenty of private parking space. Entrance hall, four good sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a separate fitted kitchen, a dining area and a spacious living room with fireplace and direct access to the balcony. Ref. PAL11903. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



