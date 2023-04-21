SITUATIONS VACANT
JOB OPPORTUNITY. We are looking to recruit a full time gardener. Permanent contract - 40 hours per week. Paid holidays. Work vehicle and tools provided. English is essential. Spanish and German beneficial. Driving licence essential. For more information please email your CV to info@firstimpressionsmallorca.com Tel. 656-385481.
ITEMS FOR SALE
AUDI A5 CABRIOLET, March 2011, very good condition, only 30,000 kms, one owner from new. 23,000 €. Tel. 659-511200. To view Bendinat/ Illetas.
BIG DOG TRANSPORT CAGE, VariKennelUltra. 98x65x78 cm. High quality, very good condition. 85 €. In Pollensa. Tel. 649-925246.
FOR SALE: VOLKSWAGEN T4 1998 due to change of project. 6,000 €. MOT until January 2024. Tinted windows and interior isolated with Kaiflex, wooden floor and laminate. Engine with timing belt and water pump done 1000 km ago, all filters and oil recently changed, new gas suspensions, new suspension arms. Radio Android auto 1 din with rear camera. I have the second row of seats. Material such as roof lights and switch panels included to make camper. 285,000 km. WhatsApp only: 608-571 438.
MATCHING 3 & 2 SEATER sofas, white jacquard fabric, good condition. 2 seater 125 , 3 seater 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.
ANTIQUE SIDEBOARD 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
CALA NOVA CANCER CHARITY Shop in San Agustin will be closed from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th April due to moving premises. The new shop will be open from Thursday 27th April just along the road at Avd. Joan Miro 358, San Agustin. We look forward to seeing you! Tel. Angela on 609-848622.
ITEMS WANTED
DIESEL GENERATOR for 12 metre motorboat wanted. Contact by email: peterrau123@hotmail.com
SERVICES
CITY & GUILDS, electricity, telecommunications, cooling, heating, 24 hours. 687-303193.
THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.
PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.
OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk
REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es
ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.
UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 971-141003. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.
ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com
PALMA AIR CONDITIONING, 20 years experience of installations and repairs, dedicated to offering you a reliable, professional English speaking service islandwide. Contact Lee on 611-039513.
24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in live-in care and babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com
BAXTERS LIVIN’ Portals Nous, C/ Palma-Andratx 13. Offering 30 years’ experience in the Yacht and Property business to satisfy all your requirements. Our personal enthusiastic service determined to find your perfect property in our paradise. info@baxters.es Phone 971-400961 or 622-434388.
BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com
DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.
TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com
TVMED MALLORCA For all your television requirements. Satellite Installation Allignment & Repair. Internet Packages Including 14 day Catchup. Video On Demand with over 20,000 Titles. 4G Internet Installation No Dish Required. Seasonal Holiday Tv Packages available. www.Tvmedmallorca.com Tel. 971-416565; Email: Tvmedmallorca@gmail.com Mobile 687-493804.
MISCELLANEOUS
SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com
FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. For only 50 € a year, you can become one of our members, supporting a worthwhile cause. We would also greatly appreciate a sponsorship of an animal of your choice with a small standing order, or gifts such as animal food, transport boxes or dog toys (no clothing please). www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.
SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.
AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
SUPER SEA VIEW DUPLEX in Calvià, totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 75 m². Price 525,000 €.
BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT with community pool and nearby amenities in Palma Nova. Located on the 8th floor with convenient lift access and fabulous, uninterrupted sea views. Comprising double bedroom, bathroom with shower, fitted kitchen and living/ dining room with plenty of natural light and direct access to the sea view balcony. In need of updating. Community pool. Ref. SWOPAN10436. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED seafront apartment for sale in Puerto Pollensa. Situated on the famous Pine Walk, this 3rd floor apartment in a well maintained building with unbeatable uninterrupted Pollensa Bay views. Lift access, entrance hall, four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, large open plan area with modern fitted kitchen, dining area, TV area and living room with fireplace and access to large, covered terrace. Reverse air conditioning, fireplace, high ceilings, built-in wardrobes, abundance of natural light and private double parking space with downstairs shower room/ utility room and storage right by the beach-front. Ref. PTP11941. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
RUSTIC COUNTRY HOUSE with separate apartment for sale in Buger. Plot approx. 797 m² with main house and guest apartment. Many original features including wooden beams and exposed stone walls. Main house has 240 m¼ living space, comfortably distributed over two levels. 3 bedrooms with access to terrace or balcony, kitchen and spacious living/ dining room. Guest apartment comprises one bedroom, kitchen and living room with double height ceilings, cosy fireplace and delightful garden with fruit trees. Rainwater tank, several terraces boasting stunning views, water pump and carport. Ref. BUG52842. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LUXURY NEWLY BUILT duplex penthouse with private rooftop pool in Palma. Living area approx. 106 m², open-plan living area with fully equipped American style kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room and guest toilet. Air-conditioning, heating and double glazing and underground parking. Ref. SWOPAL10341a. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
INCREDIBLE SEAFRONT villa for sale in El Toro with stunning views of the sea and Port Adriano marina. The height of modern luxury, this uniquely located villa, in walking distance to the beach, has unobstructed sea views, and state- of- the- art design throughout. Ground floor comprises of an open plan living area and designer fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, dining area, and lounge, all leading out to the infinity pool and terrace. The lower level is very spacious and comprises a gym, sauna and a home cinema. In addition, the villa has reverse air-conditioning, underfloor heating, a glass lift, double garage, and huge roof terrace of approx. 120 m². Ref. SWONSP40006. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
SEA VIEW APARTMENT for sale in an exclusive complex in Portals Nous. Recently renovated with top quality finishes, a short walk from the Puerto Portals marina and nearby sandy beaches. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), bright open plan area which comprises of a modern fitted kitchen and living/ dining area. Direct access to spacious terrace with views of the sea and community pool. Ref. SWOPOR10391. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN 3 BEDROOM villa with holiday rental licence for sale in Playa de Muro. Set on a plot approx. 351 m² with lovely mountain views. Comprising of two double bedrooms with a shared bathroom, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, open plan design with a modern fitted kitchen, dining area and living room with large glass doors offering outdoor access and lots of natural light. Generous terrace, neatly landscaped garden, and private swimming pool, laundry room and reverse air conditioning. Ref. MUR40769ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
LUXURY GROUND FLOOR apartment with private garden for sale in Es Trenc, within a new luxury development of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with private parking space and storage room. There is also a communal gym, a large saltwater pool and gardens. This particular apartment offers open plan living/ dining area, open plan modern kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). There are several covered terraces to enjoy alfresco dining and a generous garden of approx 55 m². This entire development uses a geothermal energy system that benefits from the heat beneath the earth's surface to heat and cool the houses in an environmentally friendly manner. Ref. SWOSAN10393a. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
AUTHENTIC CHIC apartment for sale in the historic heart of Palma. First floor apartment with spacious living area of approx. 130 m² and accessed via a staircase in the impressive internal courtyard. Large living/ dining room, fitted kitchen with utility room, four bedrooms and one bathroom, although there is the possibility of adding a second bathroom. The balcony enjoys access to a shared roof terrace which boasts views across the city, perfect for having drinks with friends. High ceilings, original wood carpentry, renovated kitchen and bathroom, new electrical and plumbing installations, plus two large storage rooms. Ref. SWOPAL1398. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
TOWNHOUSE with private garden and sea views for sale in Bonanova. Attractive house located in small community in an elevated position with fantastic views. Recently renovated in a contemporary style, bright and spacious, four bedrooms, three bathrooms (one en suite), split level living/ dining room with fireplace, designer fitted kitchen with access to a lovely terrace. Top floor loft room ideal as additional lounge, TV room, office or playroom. Terrace which leads directly to the community pool and gardens. Private lift with access to double garage with storeroom, air-conditioning, central heating and double glazing. Ref. SWOPAL2270. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
ATTRACTIVE 4 BEDROOM second floor apartment with private terrace in Puerto Pollensa. Well- presented it benefits from lots of natural light, and is perfectly located just metres from the beach, Pine Walk, and church square, great for holidays or year-round living. Four good- sized bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a simple fitted kitchen, and a spacious living room with an open fireplace, and air conditioning (hot/ cold). Ideal investment opportunity. There is no lift access. Ref. PTP11787. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
DELIGHTFUL GROUND FLOOR apartment with terrace for sale in Can Pastilla. Generous living area, private outside space, walking distance to the beach, promenade, shops, bars, and restaurant. Living area of approx. 154 m², three double bedrooms, two refurbished bathrooms with walk-in showers (one en suite). Separate fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large living/ dining room with lots of natural light, leading to the covered terrace and patio. Possibility of building a small private pool and barbecue area. Reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, two parking spaces in the underground car park, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAL10428. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com