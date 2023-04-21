JOB OPPORTUNITY. We are looking to recruit a full time gardener. Permanent contract - 40 hours per week. Paid holidays. Work vehicle and tools provided. English is essential. Spanish and German beneficial. Driving licence essential. For more information please email your CV to info@firstimpressionsmallorca.com Tel. 656-385481.

ITEMS FOR SALE



AUDI A5 CABRIOLET, March 2011, very good condition, only 30,000 kms, one owner from new. 23,000 €. Tel. 659-511200. To view Bendinat/ Illetas.





BIG DOG TRANSPORT CAGE, VariKennelUltra. 98x65x78 cm. High quality, very good condition. 85 €. In Pollensa. Tel. 649-925246.



FOR SALE: VOLKSWAGEN T4 1998 due to change of project. 6,000 €. MOT until January 2024. Tinted windows and interior isolated with Kaiflex, wooden floor and laminate. Engine with timing belt and water pump done 1000 km ago, all filters and oil recently changed, new gas suspensions, new suspension arms. Radio Android auto 1 din with rear camera. I have the second row of seats. Material such as roof lights and switch panels included to make camper. 285,000 km. WhatsApp only: 608-571 438.





MATCHING 3 & 2 SEATER sofas, white jacquard fabric, good condition. 2 seater 125 , 3 seater 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





ANTIQUE SIDEBOARD 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 354 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CALA NOVA CANCER CHARITY Shop in San Agustin will be closed from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th April due to moving premises. The new shop will be open from Thursday 27th April just along the road at Avd. Joan Miro 358, San Agustin. We look forward to seeing you! Tel. Angela on 609-848622.





ITEMS WANTED



DIESEL GENERATOR for 12 metre motorboat wanted. Contact by email: peterrau123@hotmail.com





SERVICES

CITY & GUILDS, electricity, telecommunications, cooling, heating, 24 hours. 687-303193.

THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 971-141003. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.





ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



PALMA AIR CONDITIONING, 20 years experience of installations and repairs, dedicated to offering you a reliable, professional English speaking service islandwide. Contact Lee on 611-039513.



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in live-in care and babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com





BAXTERS LIVIN’ Portals Nous, C/ Palma-Andratx 13. Offering 30 years’ experience in the Yacht and Property business to satisfy all your requirements. Our personal enthusiastic service determined to find your perfect property in our paradise. info@baxters.es Phone 971-400961 or 622-434388.





BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com





DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.





TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com



TVMED MALLORCA For all your television requirements. Satellite Installation Allignment & Repair. Internet Packages Including 14 day Catchup. Video On Demand with over 20,000 Titles. 4G Internet Installation No Dish Required. Seasonal Holiday Tv Packages available. www.Tvmedmallorca.com Tel. 971-416565; Email: Tvmedmallorca@gmail.com Mobile 687-493804.

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. For only 50 € a year, you can become one of our members, supporting a worthwhile cause. We would also greatly appreciate a sponsorship of an animal of your choice with a small standing order, or gifts such as animal food, transport boxes or dog toys (no clothing please). www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE