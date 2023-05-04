SPRING SPECIAL Evocative Slovenia





From 9 to 15 June



Discover the green heart of Europe! From its capital, Ljubljana, we will travel through beautiful landscapes of lakes, castles, caves and vineyards. The Julian Alps and their charming alpine towns, the Triglav National Park, the Stajerska region, with the oldest vineyard in the world, and the unique lakes Bled and Bohinj, which we will cross on gondolas, await us. We will end our journey in Vienna, with an evening trip to the Danube Tower and a visit to the Imperial City.



Special subscriber price: 1,595€.



Included: Direct flights Vienna, 6 nights 4* hotels, full board, visits Postonia caves, castles, gondola ride, local guide and basic travel insurance. Limited places available.



Single room supplement: 425€.



Organised by:



Exclusive Preview of the December long weekend



Finnish Lapland: The land of Father Christmas



2 to 6 December with direct flightrs from Palma



Welcome to the magical land of Father Christmas and to the world of endless snow! This exceptional journey will take us to the Arctic Circle, where the Sami people live and where there’s herds of huskies and reindeer. Lapland is covered with snow-covered forests and moorlands and its northern lights fill the sky with colour. Wild landscapes enveloped in a unique silence accompany the polar night or Kaamos, and its wooden houses in vibrant colours break up a monochrome horizon.



We will be staying in Ylläsjärvi, next to the Pallas-Ylläs National Park, in a setting perfect for the unique experience of husky or reindeer sledding, fishing on the ice, crossing the frozen forests and lakes on snowshoes, and watching the best aurora Northern lights. We will visit the village of the Elves and its magical forest, just outside the town of Rovaniemi, the true cradle of Christmas. They will be in charge of leading us to the Gingerbread House, where we will bake delicious biscuits, before being greeted privately by Father Christmas himself and hand over our wish lists providing us with unique and unforgettable moments!



Book your place before May 5th.



Special Subscriber’s price: 2,785€



Includes: Direct flight Palma-Kittilä-Palma, 4 nights at Hotel Ylläsrinne, full board, transfers, excursions and safaris, thermal equipment during the whole stay, gift from Father Christmas for children under 10 years, local guide, escort and basic travel insurance. Places limited.



Check prices for family/individual rooms.



Organised by:





EL POTRO AUTOMATIC UMBRELLAS

Get yourself one of these fantastic automatic umbrellas, essential to accompany you on rainy days.



There are three models to choose from:





BOHO

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

Foldable









CLASSIC

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

XL diameter of 103 cm















SUGAR

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

Foldable



For only 9.95 €

Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscriber's Price for the full collection: 23.90€



HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

EL POTRO XXL MAXI SCARVES



Wrap up warm this winter!

Four designs to keep you warm this winter with a modern, elegant style with an ultra-soft feel



Measurements: 210x40cm

Material: 100% poly-acrylic fibre



Choose from URBAN, SAILOR, IRIS and BLOSSOM



For only 9.95 €



Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscribers price for full collection: 29.90€

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE: Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. For orders under 3€.



Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Special Gift



Original handmade purses, toiletry bags and handbags made by hand with paper from recycled Mallorca Bulletin newspapers. Ideal for you a gift with a difference.



Special subscribers price:



Purse: 15€

Toiletry bag: 25€

Handbag: 40€



Handmade to order. Call 971 788 405 to place your order.

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style

With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.

100% cotton

Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm

Colours: Lilac and Green

Only 29.95€

Subscriber's price: 28.50€

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria or Nacex

Non-stick Borosilicate glass oven dishes



Get these 2 magnificent VITRINOR baking dishes made of high-strength borosilicate glass with non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and is easy to clean. Their elegant grey exterior finish allows you to take your creations straight from the oven to the table.



· Apt for oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

· Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -40º to 230ºC and thermal shocks up to 220ºC.

· 2 year guarantee



SET OF TWO: Oval 35x24cm · Square 20x17cm

Only 22.95 €

Subscribers price: 21 €

Free delivery to your home by calling 971-788405. Delivery by Mensajeria Responsible or Nacex.





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.