HOSPITAL BEDS, commodes, shower chairs, raised toilet seats, mobility aids, lifting hoist, etc. Enough to open your own hire business, or for sale separately, due to owner retiring. Call 608-097262.



LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 358 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



WE HAVE MOVED! Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin has moved just down the road to Avd. Joan Miro 358. Open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday. Come and have a browse around and pick up a bargain! We look forward to seeing you! Tel. Angela on 609-848622.





BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





ITEMS WANTED



DIESEL GENERATOR for 12 metre motorboat wanted. Contact by email: peterrau123@hotmail.com





SERVICES

THE KEY TO HEALTH and Happiness. Felicity Butler - Nutrition and Wellness Counsellor WhatsApp: 606-128587. Zoom or in person.



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 971-141003. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.





ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



PALMA AIR CONDITIONING, 20 years experience of installations and repairs, dedicated to offering you a reliable, professional English speaking service islandwide. Contact Lee on 611-039513.



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in live-in care and babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com





BAXTERS LIVIN’ Portals Nous, C/ Palma-Andratx 13. Offering 30 years’ experience in the Yacht and Property business to satisfy all your requirements. Our personal enthusiastic service determined to find your perfect property in our paradise. info@baxters.es Phone 971-400961 or 622-434388.





BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com





DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.





TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com



TVMED MALLORCA For all your television requirements. Satellite Installation Allignment & Repair. Internet Packages Including 14 day Catchup. Video On Demand with over 20,000 Titles. 4G Internet Installation No Dish Required. Seasonal Holiday Tv Packages available. www.Tvmedmallorca.com Tel. 971-416565; Email: Tvmedmallorca@gmail.com Mobile 687-493804.

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Any animal, before coming to us, has a whole life story behind them, and yet they are so trustful and sweet. With us they have food, warmth and a protected sleeping area, but one thing is definitely missing: A permanent home where they can dedicate all their love to you and vice versa. Contact us now at www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE



SUPER SEA VIEW DUPLEX in Calvià, totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 75 m². Price 520,000 €.





CHARMING TOWNHOUSE with holiday rental license for sale in the heart of Pollensa. The house has been carefully modernised whilst maintaining its characteristic charm. Large entrance hall leading through to a cosy double height ceiling living/ dining room with fireplace, flooded with light, and a brand new kitchen. First floor comprises two double bedrooms and bathroom. Second floor comprises master bedroom with direct access to a generous terrace, which offers plenty of space for a hot tub or a plunge pool, as well as fantastic views of the iconic Puig de Maria. Ref. POL20532ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW DEVELOPMENT in Palma Nova with community pool and gardens. This exclusive complex with a total of 36 apartments, with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, including fantastic ground floor units with private gardens, and upper storeys with private terraces. Apartments will be completed to exacting standards with environmentally friendly elements including SATE insulation, and functional spaces for maximum comfort and practicality. Each property will also have a clean energy, Aerothermal System, designed to provide cool air in summer, warmth in winter and hot water all year round. Other features will include a gym, a social room, a parking space, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAN10400b. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





PENTHOUSE with incredible views for sale in the centre of Pollensa. Impressive panoramic views from the community roof terrace and located just metres from the main square, shops, bars, and restaurants. In need of updating, the apartment occupies the top floor of a building containing just four residences, and comprises of an entrance hall, four double bedrooms, bathroom, separate fitted kitchen, bright open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the balcony. Utility room, guest toilet, storage room and large community roof terrace which boasts views of the surrounding mountains and town. Ref. POL11946. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FULLY RENOVATED luxury town house for sale in the heart of Pollensa. Two storey house on an elevated plot of approx. 180 m². Ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, bedroom, bathroom, an inviting living room and a modern fitted kitchen with dining area which has full height doors leading out to the terrace. First floor has two bedrooms: A master bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom and a further double bedroom with en suite bathroom. Private swimming pool with a decked sunbathing area and a magnificent roof terrace with chill out area, offering incredible views of the mountains. Ref. POL2122. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





RUSTIC COUNTRY FINCA with guest accommodation and pool for sale in Felanitx. Large plot of approx. 18,000 m², main house plus guest accommodation with a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms (four en suite). The main house offers spacious rooms with high, wood beamed ceilings, entrance hall, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large solid oak country kitchen, dining area with fireplace, sizeable living room, also with fireplace. The other fully independent living space comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen and living room with access to its own terrace. Extensive mature gardens with trees and native plants, private woodland, 10x5 metre swimming pool and a variety of terraces. Ref. FEL52855FEL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BUILDING PLOT with project and licence for sale near Sineu. Quiet sunny area, surrounded by green zones only minutes from the village of Sineu, this excellent plot of 14,206 m² has an approved project and building license for an impressive villa with swimming pool. The project foresees the construction of the main house with an annex, totalling approx. 284 m², plus swimming pool. Total 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest toilet, a living/ dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful views of the surrounding hills and good road access, 30 minutes from the airport and centre of Palma. Ref. SIN0532. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY 5 BEDROOM villa with guest house in Algaida. Private gates lead to main house, open- plan layout comprising fitted kitchen, living area with a log burner and picture windows overlooking the pool. Three double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Single bedroom which could be converted into another bathroom or other usable space to suit your needs. Easily maintained gardens with sunny and covered terraces, outdoor kitchen with covered barbecue area, swimming pool, full size tennis court, plus there is a separate guest house with a bedroom, bathroom and living room. Reverse air conditioning, central heating, double glazing, and large garage/ workshop. Ref. ALG52833. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 5 BEDROOM villa in Costa d´en Blanes, located on elevated plot approx. 1,030 m². Generous living area of approx. 518 m² with entrance hall, open plan layout comprising fitted kitchen with utility room, dining area, living room, all of which enjoy outdoor access and sea views. Five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Various terraces, swimming pool, garden and mature trees. Roof terraces with chill-out area and second pool. Property features include reverse air conditioning, central heating, fireplace, double glazing, wine cellar, barbecue area, marble flooring and private parking. Ref. SWOCDB40706. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





DETACHED 3 BEDROOM villa in gated complex, close to sea in Santa Ponsa. Plot approx. 655 m². Open plan ground floor comprising modern fitted kitchen with AEG appliances, dining area, living room with access to covered terrace. Utility room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Upstairs comprises two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Private garden with swimming pool, terrace and barbecue area. Parking space, reverse air conditioning, alarm system, and community facilities including manicured gardens and a large pool. Ref. SWONSP40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SUPERB COUNTRY HOUSE for sale with rental licence in a tranquil location in Pollensa. Set over two floors, offering three generously sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and guest WC with shower. Cosy living/ dining room with fireplace, attractive open-plan kitchen and reception area on the ground floor. Oil central heating, air conditioning in each bedroom and dining room, spacious double garage and the coveted holiday rental licence. Swimming pool, ample terrace and outdoor grill area. Various terraces on the ground floor level, huge terrace on the top floor with gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside and the mountains. Ref. POL5575POL4. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE FAMILY VILLA with holiday licence for sale in Sa Torre, Llucmajor. Generous plot of approx. 1,800 m², terrace, fabulous sea views. Spacious living area approx. 580 m². Ground floor: Entrance hall, bright fitted kitchen/diner, dining area, living room with fireplace and large doors to the garden, two bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. First floor: Three bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms, including master suite with dressing room and private terrace overlooking the sea. Landscaped gardens, terraces, swimming pool, and pool-house with summer kitchen and barbecue. Reverse air conditioning, marble flooring, high ceilings, large garage, and holiday rental licence (ETV). Ref. LLU40760ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN FAMILY VILLA 200 metres from Palma Nova beach. Plot approx. 900 m² in popular residential area. Upper level: Entrance hall, two double bedrooms, full bathroom, 60 m² master suite with luxurious bathroom, fitted wardrobes, small lounge area and private terrace. Lower level: Spacious fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a large island, separate utility room, large terrace, bright open-plan living/ dining area, separate guest bedroom with independent access. 8x4 metre swimming pool, tropical Mediterranean gardens with irrigation system, separate guest accommodation with bedroom and en suite bathroom. Private parking for 3-4 cars. Ref. SWOPAN40740. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED house for sale just steps from Muro beach. Spacious, bright living/ dining room which opens onto front terrace and communal garden, hallway, guest WC, fitted kitchen which has direct access to rear terrace. Spiral staircase to first floor, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, full bathroom. Two terraces, reverse air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and private roof terrace. Ref. MUR20553. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY APARTMENT for sale close to the beach in Santa Ponsa. Just metres from all amenities, close to the tennis club, and a 5 minute walk from Santa Ponsa beach. Lift access, two double bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, fitted kitchen, and a bright living/ dining room. Covered balcony with space for a table and chairs, and has wonderful views of the sea, hills, and countryside. Ref. SWONSP10429. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS VILLA with guest apartment and private swimming pool in Cala Vinyes. Located in a fantastic, elevated position, walking distance from the beach and all local amenities. Recently renovated, the main house comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), guest toilet, separate fitted kitchen, and an open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the covered terrace. In addition there is a separate two bedroom guest apartment which has independent access. Landscaped gardens, terraces, mountain and sea views. Reverse air conditioning, shutters, modern interiors, parking, and fantastic views. Ref. SWOCAV40677. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEACH-FRONT APARTMENT with incredible sea views for sale in Palma Nova. Beautifully refurbished apartment of approx. 60 m² with two good sized bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, modern kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, and a bright living room with sliding doors with direct access to the terrace. Breathtaking sea and beach views. Features include reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, lots of natural light and a wonderful front line position with easy access to several beaches in Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10406. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FANTASTIC MODERN VILLA for sale with breathtaking views over the bay in Puerto Pollensa. Spacious family kitchen (fully equipped), living and dining room, 4 double bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms plus a family bathroom. The lovely pool area offers a covered terrace, BBQ and bar area. The garden is beautiful and offers total privacy from the neighbours. Special features include oil central heating and reversible air conditioning. Ref. PTP40094POL. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





