LIVING BLUE MALLORCA is selling an iconic restaurant and café in the mountain village of Puigpunyent in Mallorca, along with a modern apartment on the upper floor. This is an exceptional opportunity for those looking to invest in the island as it features a special design style from one of Europe's top designers.
The restaurant is a strategic meeting place for residents and visitors and is affectionately known as the "living room of Puigpunyent". Its reputation for excellent cuisine and incomparable atmosphere has spread throughout the island. Guests can choose between the bar area with tables or a place with comfortable sofas around an open fireplace. Everything is surrounded by exquisite, carefully selected, and elegant decor delighting the eye.