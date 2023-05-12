LIVING BLUE MALLORCA is selling an iconic restaurant and café in the mountain village of Puigpunyent in Mallorca, along with a modern apartment on the upper floor. This is an exceptional opportunity for those looking to invest in the island as it features a special design style from one of Europe's top designers.



The restaurant is a strategic meeting place for residents and visitors and is affectionately known as the "living room of Puigpunyent". Its reputation for excellent cuisine and incomparable atmosphere has spread throughout the island. Guests can choose between the bar area with tables or a place with comfortable sofas around an open fireplace. Everything is surrounded by exquisite, carefully selected, and elegant decor delighting the eye.



This restaurant has been equipped to the highest quality standards. It is a true gem that attracts a large influx of cyclists, regular customers, and guests from the exclusive hotel.



The upper-floor apartment, with a built area of 140 m2, has been recently renovated and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage room, a kitchen, and a living/dining room with a fireplace and access to a large terrace. The south-facing terrace enjoys beautiful views of the mountains and the village, and there is enough space to create a chill-out area and a dining area.





It can be acquired all together, or there is the possibility of buying the two properties separately - the house with the restaurant Ref.4808 and the apartment Ref.4835. This is a well-located, renovated property ready to take advantage of the season in one of the most beautiful and popular villages for hikers and cyclists in Mallorca.





Contact details:



Email: info@livingblue-mallorca.com



Web: www.livingblue-mallorca.com



Alaró

Address: Plaça de la Vila, 13, 07340, Alaró, Mallorca.

Telephone: 971 510 881

Open: Monday to Friday from 9.30am - 6pm



Santa Maria del Camí

Address: Plaça Hostals, 8, 07320, Santa María del Camí, Mallorca.

Telephone: 971 510 609

Open: Monday to Friday from 9.30am - 6pm



Port de Sóller

Address: Paseo Es Través, 25, 07108, Port de Sóller, Mallorca.

Telephone: 871 000 500

Open: Monday to Friday from 9.30am - 6pm



Palma

Address: C/ Bonaire 13, 07012, Palma de Mallorca.

Telephone: 971 510 609

Open: Monday to Friday from 10am - 7pm

Saturday from 10am – 2pm



