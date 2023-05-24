Tiendas bed's presents, exclusively in Mallorca and Minorca, the official collection of the Tempur brand. Mattresses, bases and pillows designed in space to get the best rest on Earth. For over 25 years, Tempur has chosen Tiendas bed's as Official Distributor of its products, with thousands of very happy customers in the Balearic Islands and repeat purchases as the best indicator of their satisfaction with Tempur products.





Thanks to NASA scientists, who invented the Tempur material, and the constant improvement and evolution of this material and the exclusive experience in the medical and hospital sector, Tempur moulds precisely to the shape of your body, relieving pressure on sensitive areas such as shoulders, back and hips. There is nothing else on earth like Tempur Material and it helps us to get a good night's sleep. Tempur is the only brand of mattresses and pillows recognised by NASA for improving the quality of life on Earth and is certified by the Space Foundation.





As part of this constant evolution, Tempur and bed's shops present the new Tempur Pro range, with its revolutionary technology and specially designed for people who have back pain or discomfort, who toss and turn too much in bed or who are hot at night, changing the rest of people all over the world.





All Tempur Pro products are manufactured in Denmark, with the highest quality materials, with a 10-year manufacturing guarantee. In addition, the new Tempur Pro range has the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX certification with the highest guarantees of sustainability. All Tempur Pro products are made with materials that do not contain harmful substances and are produced in environmentally friendly facilities and in socially responsible working conditions.





The most important thing for Tempur, in addition to the many awards received over the years, is the satisfaction of its customers: Tempur mattress users are more satisfied than users of other brands. Moreover, these users state that they enjoy a higher quality rest than other brands and are the ones who will probably repeat their future purchase with Tempur products. Number 1 in customer satisfaction*.



*Based on consumer research conducted in 2021 and 2022 with more than 35,000 mattress owners in 19 countries. For more information, please contact rowlegal@tempursealy.com





Try the new Tempur Pro range in any of the 10 bed's shops in the Balearic Islands. In Mallorca, in Palma, Inca and Manacor. And in Minorca in Mahón and Ciutadella. There the bed's shop advisors will help you choose the Tempur product that best suits your needs to provide you with the Best Rest, which will be very beneficial for your Health and Quality of Life.