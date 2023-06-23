Escape to Menorca with lunch





Saturday 15 July



We will enjoy a boat trip to Menorca with time to visit Monte Toro, taste the authentic Mahonese cheese at the Subaida estate, stroll through the centre of Maó, enjoy a succulent lunch and, in the afternoon visit the Binibeca Vell fishermen's village and end the day with a stroll through the historic centre of Ciutadella. The price includes: Return ferry, transfers, visits, lunch and companion.



Special price for subscribers: 99€ / 86.50€ for children



Maritime Excursion: Visit to Cabrera



Friday 30 June at 10am



We propose a seafaring journey that will take you from Colònia de Sant Jordi to the Cabrera National Park. We will enjoy this unique protected habitat with an arrival at na Foradada, a visit to Sa Cova Blava and disembarkation at the port of Cabrera, where the guides of the National Park will be waiting for us and will provide us with all the necessary information about the different itineraries that can be followed.



Special price for subscribers: 45€ adults / 28€ children

Cultures of the World: Tel Aviv and Jerusalem



Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with Nazareth and Dead Sea



22 to 29 September



We will visit a land rich in history, art, architecture and gastronomy. We will begin our tour in cosmopolitan Tel Aviv, the technological and cultural heart of Israel. We will visit historic sites such as the Old City of Jerusalem, steeped in tradition and heritage with its Wailing Wall and Esplanade of the Mosques, the multi-cultural Nazareth with the Basilica of the Annunciation or its labyrinthine marketplace and the Jordan Valley to Jericho, the oldest city in the world. We will go on a boat trip on the Sea of Galilee or Lake Tiberias and its beautiful natural surroundings, as well as to the mouth of the Dead Sea, to swim in its waters and float effortlessly.





We will continue our itinerary until we reach Bethlehem, in the foothills of the Judean Mountains and a holy site for Christians and Muslims, and visit the small Christian village of Beit Sahour, home to the Shepherds' Field with its natural grottoes and the remains of its Byzantine monasteries! A unique experience in the Promised Land, one of the most historic places in the ancient world!



Special price for subscribers: 2,340€.

Includes: Flights to Tel Aviv via Madrid, 8 nights in first category hotels, full board, entrance fees to museums and monuments, boat trip on the Sea of Galilee, local guide and basic travel insurance.



Limited places.



Single supplement: 685€.



The House of Son Amar 'EXHIBIT'



Until 28 October



The House of Son Amar presents 'EXHIBIT', a treat for all the senses with daring and incredible acrobatics combined with mesmerising choreography and an avant-garde soundtrack. Book your ticket with a discount exclusive for Mallorca Bulletin. Contact the Subscriber's Club.





Dress your table with these fantastic tableware and cutlery sets



18-PIECE TABLEWARE SET - BALTICO DESIGN



Clear lines and purist design, it brings elegance to your table. 6 settings. Made of white porcelain. Dishwasher and microwave safe.



Price: 54.90€

Subscriber’s price 52.90€



24-PIECE CUTLERY SET - RITMO DESIGN



Modern and elegant, it complements your tableware perfectly. Made of high quality stainless steel. 6 settings. Dishwasher safe.



Price 29.90€

Subscriber’s price 27.90€



SPECIAL PRICE FOR TABLEWARE AND CUTLERY SETS: 79.90€

Subscriber’s price: 78€



HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405.

Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

EL POTRO AUTOMATIC UMBRELLAS

Get yourself one of these fantastic automatic umbrellas, essential to accompany you on rainy days.



BOHO

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

CLASSIC

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

SUGAR

Automatic open and close

Steel structure

Soft-touch handle

100% polyester cover

Foldable



For only 9.95 €

Subscriber's Price: 8.95€

Subscriber's Price for the full collection: 23.90€



HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

DEVOTA & LOMBA TOWEL SET



This set of towels offer functionality and style

With a very soft touch and maximum absorption thanks to the high qualtiy natural fabric with which they are made. A very elegant design with embroidery and an ideal weave.

100% cotton

Towel sizes: 70x140cm, 50x90mm, 30x50mm

Colours: Lilac and Green

Only 29.95€

Subscriber's price: 28.50€

