Fifty percent of patients at Instituto Bernabeu Group come from 140 different countries and consultations have doubled since the pandemic. National reproductive medicine quality and the difference in legislations are the main causes. Victoria Ross and Amanda Elizabeth Masson don’t know each other, they don’t even live in the same city, but they do have a lot in common. They are both mothers of two babies born after a fertility treatment in Spain. Both of them chose Instituto Bernabeu to become pregnant after a long history of unsuccessful attempts in their home country and have returned to Spain because they want to repeat the experience and expand their families. In addition, they have returned to our country to have part of their treatments done this summer.





There are many reasons why thousands of patients from all over the world travel to Spain for fertility treatments. Spanish reproductive medicine is one of the most highly valued in the world. This is confirmed by the 13,588 women who travelled from abroad in 2020 to undergo fertility techniques, according to the latest data from the Spanish Fertility Society (SEF) registry, which annually collects information from Spanish clinics. Our high level medical professionals and the advanced diagnostic and clinical techniques make the difference, as recognised by the scientific committees of the world’s most relevant congresses on human reproduction, where Spanish scientists stand out year after year.





A key member of the team is Dr. Jordi Suñol. He has been a member of the team at Instituto Bernabeu in Palma since December 2019. He is a Member of the Spanish Reproduction Society (Spanish acronym SEF) and the Academy of Medical Science of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

