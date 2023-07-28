Fifty percent of patients at Instituto Bernabeu Group come from 140 different countries and consultations have doubled since the pandemic. National reproductive medicine quality and the difference in legislations are the main causes. Victoria Ross and Amanda Elizabeth Masson don’t know each other, they don’t even live in the same city, but they do have a lot in common. They are both mothers of two babies born after a fertility treatment in Spain. Both of them chose Instituto Bernabeu to become pregnant after a long history of unsuccessful attempts in their home country and have returned to Spain because they want to repeat the experience and expand their families. In addition, they have returned to our country to have part of their treatments done this summer.
Instituto Bernabeu: 100 percent pregnancy guarantee
Each patient is unique and so is their course of treatment and our entire team will accompany you on your path towards pregnancy.
