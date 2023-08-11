

REDUCED! JEANNEAU PRESTIGE 42, 2006,11.08 x 4.16, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning and heating. Reduced price: 150,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.



ITEMS FOR SALE



TWO SEATER SOFA, measures 170 x 90cm, good condition, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





ROUND DINING TABLE with 4 chairs, 130cm diametre, 350 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

GARDENER, POOL, handy man looking for work. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 871-253183. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: mallorcaexpressremovals@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





KNOX DESIGN HOMESTORE is an excellent option for your interior decoration. Within the store you will find a huge range of tableware, linens, cushions, art, sofas, chairs, beds, tables, outdoor terrace furniture, sunbeds and loungers, and much more. Knox Design also has the largest range of fabric and wallpaper samples in Mallorca which you can browse at your leisure. Their staff team all speak excellent English. Highly recommended by many of our readers. Call them on 971-693092.





MALLORCA WINDOWS: Aluminium, uPVC, timber - Windows, Glass Curtains, Doors, Mosquito Nets, Shutters, Glass Railings, Bi-folds, Sun Blinds. Call us for a no-obligation quote, 695-420635 Craig Dickson. www.mallorca-windows.com





ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in domiciliary and live-in care. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com





BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com





DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA Nannies & Babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional, experienced and fun Nannies & babysitters are happy to help with your children at your home, Hotel & Villa. WhatsApp 682-363724, email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com







TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com





MISCELLANEOUS

SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Unfortunately we cannot offer instantly a new home to all the animals who end up in our care. Therefore we call upon all of the responsible, caring, animal lovers to help us out, to either adopt or foster an animal even if it is for a short period of time, until a new owner can be found. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

RENTAL PROPERTY WANTED

CENTRAL PALMA apartment wanted for long let by long term residents. Minimum two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Parking not required. English and Spanish spoken. Contact 636-021238.

PROPERTY FOR SALE



S’ARRACO 3,300,000 €. Escape to paradise. Luxurious renovated estate with pool and idyllic garden in S’Arraco. Vega Associates, Santa Catalina, Palma. Tel. +34 971-734596; email realestate@vega-associates.es - www.vega-associates.es





SANTA CATALINA 680,000 €. Bright, fully renovated penthouse situated on a quiet street in the popular area of Santa Catalina. Vega Associates, Santa Catalina, Palma. Tel. +34 971-734596; email realestate@vega-associates.es - www.vega-associates.es