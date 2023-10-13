South of France Christmas Markets

From 2 to 4 December



The Christmas markets in the South of France have a special charm that makes them unique, so discover them with your Club! We'll start our pre-Christmas route at the Marché de Noël in Perpignan, where music is the main protagonist among handcrafted wooden houses. Next, the Village de Noël, the annual Christmas village in the seaside village of Le Barcarès, attracts a large number of visitors as it is one of the most spectacular Christmas markets in France, with its giant Ferris wheels, ice rinks, Santa's hut, carousels of fantastic animals and even an enchanted forest!





In Narbonne, the Halles market, the Robine canal, the Archbishops' Palace, the Roman Horreum and a very cosy Christmas atmosphere awaits us before arriving in Carcassonne, a fortified medieval village where you will find the spirit of Christmas with medieval festivities, attractions and markets. Our break ends with a visit to the colourful town of Collioure. Its Royal Castle is filled with stalls selling gastronomic products, handicrafts and decorative objects for all tastes. Are you up for the most intimate getaway of the year?



Special price for subscribers: 525€



Includes: Flights Palma-Barcelona-Palma, 2 nights at Hotel Ibis Styles Perpignan Centre Gare 3* Sup, lunches with water included, one dinner in a hotel or nearby restaurant, coach, local guide and basic travel insurance. Limited places. Reserve your place before 29th October.





Organised by:



Fascinating Jordan

From 31 October to 7 November



From the majesty of iconic Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, to the evocative golden sand dunes of Wadi Rum and from the timeless splendour of the Dead Sea to the bustling centre of Amman. This destination will fascinate by its magnetism, its awe-inspiring and mysterious sights, its exquisite cuisine, and the luxury in every detail of a programme that has been carefully crafted to inspire, motivate and rejuvenate the visitor.





We will start our tour in Amman, the country's capital city, to visit Jerash, known as the 'Pompeii of the East', Madaba, the cradle of mosaics in Jordan, the castle of Shab'a in Jordan, Shobak Castle, a reminder of the ancient glory of the Crusades, Petra, known as the 'pink city', Al Beida, or 'little Petra', the desert of Wadi Rum, and the Jordan Valley with the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth whose waters have many healing properties.



Special subscriber price: 2,295€.



Includes: direct flight Palma-Amman-Palma, 7

nights in 5* hotels, full board with water at meals, transfers by coach, visits and entrance fees as indicated, 4x4 excursion in Wadi Rum, entry visa to Jordan, English speaking guide and basic insurance. Limited places available.



Collection of super cool fans





Treat yourself to a fan from this exclusive collection.

For only 8.95€ per fan.



Subscriber's price: 7.95€

Complete collection: 36.90€











HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

The House of Son Amar 'EXHIBIT'



Until 28 October



The House of Son Amar presents 'EXHIBIT', a treat for all the senses with daring and incredible acrobatics combined with mesmerising choreography and an avant-garde soundtrack. Book your ticket with a discount exclusive for Mallorca Bulletin. Contact the Subscriber's Club.





Dress your table with these fantastic tableware and cutlery sets



18-PIECE TABLEWARE SET - BALTICO DESIGN



Clear lines and purist design, it brings elegance to your table. 6 settings. Made of white porcelain. Dishwasher and microwave safe.



Price: 54.90€

Subscriber’s price 52.90€



24-PIECE CUTLERY SET - RITMO DESIGN



Modern and elegant, it complements your tableware perfectly. Made of high quality stainless steel. 6 settings. Dishwasher safe.



Price 29.90€

Subscriber’s price 27.90€



SPECIAL PRICE FOR TABLEWARE AND CUTLERY SETS: 79.90€

Subscriber’s price: 78€



HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405.

Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX





For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.