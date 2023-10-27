Train Excursion to Sóller

Friday 17th November at 10am



We will share a very special day in which we will travel through the landscapes of the Serra de Tramuntana aboard the Sóller Train, crossing tunnels, bridges and the 'dels cinc ponts' viaduct.





Once in Sóller we will visit the modernist museum Can Prunera, which is located in an old modernist-style house built in the earlt 20th Century.



We will have lunch at La Casona restaurant, in the heart of Sóller, where we will enjoy a full menu consisting of starters, main course, dessert and drinks.



Special price for subscribers: 49.50€

Includes train journey to Sóller, museum entrance, lunch and Club companion.



Limited places available.



South of France Christmas Markets

From 2 to 4 December



The Christmas markets in the South of France have a special charm that makes them unique, so discover them with your Club! We'll start our pre-Christmas route at the Marché de Noël in Perpignan, where music is the main protagonist among handcrafted wooden houses. Next, the Village de Noël, the annual Christmas village in the seaside village of Le Barcarès, attracts a large number of visitors as it is one of the most spectacular Christmas markets in France, with its giant Ferris wheels, ice rinks, Santa's hut, carousels of fantastic animals and even an enchanted forest!





In Narbonne, the Halles market, the Robine canal, the Archbishops' Palace, the Roman Horreum and a very cosy Christmas atmosphere awaits us before arriving in Carcassonne, a fortified medieval village where you will find the spirit of Christmas with medieval festivities, attractions and markets. Our break ends with a visit to the colourful town of Collioure. Its Royal Castle is filled with stalls selling gastronomic products, handicrafts and decorative objects for all tastes. Are you up for the most intimate getaway of the year?



Special price for subscribers: 525€



Includes: Flights Palma-Barcelona-Palma, 2 nights at Hotel Ibis Styles Perpignan Centre Gare 3* Sup, lunches with water included, one dinner in a hotel or nearby restaurant, coach, local guide and basic travel insurance. Limited places. Reserve your place before 29th October.





Organised by:



Collection of super cool fans





Treat yourself to a fan from this exclusive collection.

For only 8.95€ per fan.



Subscriber's price: 7.95€

Complete collection: 36.90€











HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Dress your table with these fantastic tableware and cutlery sets



18-PIECE TABLEWARE SET - BALTICO DESIGN



Clear lines and purist design, it brings elegance to your table. 6 settings. Made of white porcelain. Dishwasher and microwave safe.



Price: 54.90€

Subscriber’s price 52.90€



24-PIECE CUTLERY SET - RITMO DESIGN



Modern and elegant, it complements your tableware perfectly. Made of high quality stainless steel. 6 settings. Dishwasher safe.



Price 29.90€

Subscriber’s price 27.90€



SPECIAL PRICE FOR TABLEWARE AND CUTLERY SETS: 79.90€

Subscriber’s price: 78€



For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.