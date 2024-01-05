Cadiz and Jerez: Gastronomy, Carnival and Lovers

From 13 to 15 February







A fun getaway in the middle of Carnival coinciding with the celebration of Valentine's Day! Both celebrations deserve a selection of the best gastronomy from the region to round off a very complete experience. We will start our itinerary in Jerez de la Frontera, with a visit to the city, which includes entrance to the famous Bodegas Fundador, where we will be offered their select traditional lunch, with the "Arroz de Señorito" as the star dish. Coinciding with the street chirigotas of Carnival, we will visit the city of Cadiz, also called "tacita de plata" (silver cup), with a visit to the Cathedral and the Tavira Tower. We will continue our trip with a visit to the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art in Jerez, an authentic equestrian ballet and 18th century costumes, and with a lunch consisting of a selection of the best tapas in a traditional Jerez tavern. To finish our route, a visit to the archaeological site Itálica, in Seville, putting the finishing touch to our journey before returning home.



Special price for subscribers: 485€.



Includes flight Palma-Jerez and Sevilla-Palma, 2 nights in Hotel NH Avenida Jerez 4*, full board, coach, local guide, travel and cancellation insurance.



Limited places available.



Special Balearic Islands Bank Holiday Cruise

From 1 to 8 March 2024 aboard MSC Orchestra****





ITINERARY

Palma - Valencia - Cagliari (Cerdena) - Civitavecchia (Rome) - Livorno (Florence/Pisa) - Marseille (Provence) - Palma



SPECIAL SUBSCRIBER’S PRICE:



878€ per person in OUTSIDE cabin occupied by 2 people

990€ per person in BALCONY cabin occupied by 2 people





INCLUDES: Full board 8 days, 7 nights - EASY drinks package - Service charge (tips) - Port taxes



Optional:



Pack of 4 excursions 175€. Includes Cagliari, Classic Rome, Florence/Pisa & Marseille.

Cancellation and travel insurance 35€.







AVAILABLE IN 3 DESIGNS



· TRAVEL AND GETAWAYS: Destination - Dates - Who I am travelling with – Itinerary



· WHAT I NEED TO KNOW: Climate – General information – Documentation – Currency



· BUDGET: Transport – Travel insurance – Accommodation – Gastronomy – Culture – Entertainment – Shopping/gifts



· LUGGAGE: Clothes – Footwear – Accessories - Toilet bag - First aid kit – Books



· NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN (ACCESSORIES): Laptop – Camera – Tablet – Charger – Mains adaptor – Headphones – Sunglasses



· NOTES – PHOTOGRAPH LIST





DIARY/TRAVEL ORGANISER & STICKER SHEET





WITH 3 REMOVABLE DIVIDERS & ZIPLOCK BAG







ONLY 9.95€



SPECIAL PRICE FOR SUBSCRIBER’S: 8.95€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Waterproof Thermal Jacket with adjustable heat



Includes rechargeable battery with 8h battery life and 2 USB ports



Available in sizes S, M, L & XL in black (regular fit) and blue (slim fit)



The most comfortable way to fight against the cold.



Only 49.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 48.95€



Smart travel backpack





Get this comfortable, large capacity backpack with 2 exterior pockets, 5 interior compartments and a concealed anti-theft zip.



· High-quality nylon

· Measures: 33x44x14cm

· Connect USB & audio mini 3.5mm jack on the side

· 10000 Mha rechargeable battery



Only 39.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 38.95€

T'Estim Aromatic Infusions





Organic and local product with added social value.







MALLORCA NATURAL: Strong mint - Relax - Woman







MALLORCA PURA: Chamonile - Pennyroyal Mint - Lemon Verbena



Only 20.90€ each pack





Subscriber's price: 19.90€

Price for both packs: 37.90€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.