Founded in 1983, Villa Select is known for unparalleled choice of fine private villas with pools in the Mediterranean, which are carefully hand-picked by our experts.
Villa Select prides itself on providing a friendly, helpful and professional service to all of our customers from the moment they make contact, right through to the service they receive in resort.
Skills and experiences needed:
BRANDED CONTENT
We are searching for a villa resort manager to join our overseas team.
Founded in 1983, Villa Select is known for unparalleled choice of fine private villas with pools in the Mediterranean, which are carefully hand-picked by our experts.