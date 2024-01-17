Villa Select17/01/2024 09:54
TW

Founded in 1983, Villa Select is known for unparalleled choice of fine private villas with pools in the Mediterranean, which are carefully hand-picked by our experts.

Villa Select prides itself on providing a friendly, helpful and professional service to all of our customers from the moment they make contact, right through to the service they receive in resort.

Skills and experiences needed:

  • This is a customer and supplier facing role, so the ideal candidate must have excellent communication and customer service skills
  • Caring personality and be able to keep calm under pressure.
  • Numeracy and computer literacy are also required skills.
  • Self-motivated, able to work independently and a good problem solver with a pro-active approach.
  • Residence in Mallorca and have excellent knowledge of the Cala d’Or area.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Flexible with working hours.
  • Fluency in English is essential.
  • Previous representative experience and local language would be advantageous but not essential.

If this position sounds of interest, send us an email attaching your C.V to careers@villaselect.com