If you have great commercial skills, you are interested in cruising, you have a passion for excellent customer service and you love travelling, come and join our team of Cruise Travel Experts! You will be part of an amazing international team.



We are searching for three talented people (preferably British or who have lived a long time in the UK) to be part of our team.



What do we offer you?

● To join a strong and established company in the online travel sector.

● To receive ongoing Training Programs and educational trips.

● A Fixed salary rate + competitive commission programme.

● A dynamic and international work environment.

● Career development and opportunities.

● Social benefits and discounts on various types of products including travel products.

● A Spanish work contract with our Spanish company (Logitravel / Grupo Viajes el Corte Inglés).

● Full-time contract (10am to 7pm Monday to Friday, Spanish time).



Main job roles:

● Understand and meet the needs of our clients - Give clients different options to choose from and help them pick the best cruise holiday adapted to their needs and preferences taking into account various factors such as age, family status, destination preferences, transfer needs, mobility, and taste buds, budget, and more.

● Understand the cruise line’s promotions, be aware of all travel requirements, give clients accurate information, etc.

● Pre-sales and after-sales monitoring of your client's portfolio.

● Understand and apply customer loyalty programmes.

● Complete monthly objectives set up by the cruise team leader.



Skills and experience we need:

● Fluent English - native or with a very high level of English (spoken, written and read).

● Good communication skills in Spanish (medium/high level)

● Sales Experience and Commercial background.

● Residence in Majorca.

● Knowledge of the tourism sector.

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

● Sales-oriented profile.

● Ability to work individually and in a team.

● Excellent attitude when working in a team.

● Flexible with working hours.



Additional skills and knowledge that would be a plus:

● Spanish language.

● Diploma in Hospitality and/or Tourism Management.

● Previous experience in the travel industry in a sales position (travel agent, hotel representative, tour guide.. etc) is a plus.

● Experience as a cruise specialist is a plus.



If you are interested please send us an email attaching your C.V to amanda.willock@logitravel.com or call +34 620 393 326, or enter directly to our website below to apply:

https://www.logitravel.co.uk/legal/careers/#op-369437-uk-cruise-sales-consultants



