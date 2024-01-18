Founded in 1983, Villa Select is known for unparalleled choice of fine private villas with pools in the Mediterranean, which are carefully hand-picked by our experts.



Villa Select prides itself on providing a friendly, helpful and professional service to all of our customers from the moment they make contact, right through to the service they receive in resort.



Due to continued success and growth, we are searching for a villa resort manager to join our overseas team.



Skills and experiences needed:



This is a customer and supplier facing role, so the ideal candidate must have excellent communication and customer service skills

Caring personality and be able to keep calm under pressure.

Numeracy and computer literacy are also required skills.

Self-motivated, able to work independently and a good problem solver with a pro-active approach.

Residence in Mallorca and have excellent knowledge of the Cala d’Or area.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Flexible with working hours.

Fluency in English is essential.

Previous representative experience and local language would be advantageous but not essential. If this position sounds of interest, send us an email attaching your C.V to careers@villaselect.com