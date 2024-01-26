3 FRESHCO AIRTIGHT GLASS CONTAINERS
BOROSILICATE GLASS
· Suitable for oven, microwave, freezer & dishwasher
· Withstand extreme temperatures from -40ºC to 300ºC and thermal shocks up to 120ºC
· Hermetically sealed with spill-proof lid
· Maximum resistance to scratches and deterioration
· 100% hygienic material
Only 12.95€ per set
Special price for Subscriber’s: 11.95€ per set
SPACE SAVING · THERMAL SHOCK · AIRTIGHT SPILL-PROOF
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX
TRAVEL ORGANISER
With all the necessary sections to prepare your travels
AVAILABLE IN 3 DESIGNS
· TRAVEL AND GETAWAYS: Destination - Dates - Who I am travelling with – Itinerary
· WHAT I NEED TO KNOW: Climate – General information – Documentation – Currency
· BUDGET: Transport – Travel insurance – Accommodation – Gastronomy – Culture – Entertainment – Shopping/gifts
· LUGGAGE: Clothes – Footwear – Accessories - Toilet bag - First aid kit – Books
· NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN (ACCESSORIES): Laptop – Camera – Tablet – Charger – Mains adaptor – Headphones – Sunglasses
· NOTES – PHOTOGRAPH LIST
DIARY/TRAVEL ORGANISER & STICKER SHEET
WITH 3 REMOVABLE DIVIDERS & ZIPLOCK BAG
ONLY 9.95€
SPECIAL PRICE FOR SUBSCRIBER’S: 8.95€
Waterproof Thermal Jacket with adjustable heat
Includes rechargeable battery with 8h battery life and 2 USB ports
Available in sizes S, M, L & XL in black (regular fit) and blue (slim fit)
The most comfortable way to fight against the cold.
Only 49.95€
Special price for subscriber’s: 48.95€
Smart travel backpack
Get this comfortable, large capacity backpack with 2 exterior pockets, 5 interior compartments and a concealed anti-theft zip.
· High-quality nylon
· Measures: 33x44x14cm
· Connect USB & audio mini 3.5mm jack on the side
· 10000 Mha rechargeable battery
Only 39.95€
Special price for subscriber’s: 38.95€
