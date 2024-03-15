The Patios of Cordoba



From 8 to 10 May



The Patios of Cordoba are at their peak with the celebration of the Festival de los Patios Cordobeses during the first fortnight of May, when the owners open their courtyards to the public, with an overflowing floral variety. This Cordoban tradition has been recognised as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO and its origins date back to Roman times, when the citizens of Cordoba celebrated spring by opening their flowery homes.



We will explore these hidden oases, filled with lush flowers, serene fountains and enchanting architecture, as we enjoy the authentic Andalusian way of life and tour the most emblematic areas of the city centre with a local guide who will lead us to the Cristo de los Faroles, the Synagogue and the Jewish quarter, the Mosque-Cathedral or the Calleja de las Flores, one of the most traditional streets in the city.



Special price for subscriber’s: 525€

Includes flight Palma-Seville-Palma, 2 nights full board in Hotel Macia Alfaros 4*, visits with local guide and entrance fees, basic travel insurance.



Transylvania and Carpathian route

From 28 April to 4 May





This great journey will take us to the enchanted lands of the enchanted lands of Transylvania, the Carpathian Mountains, Bukovina and Bucharest in an exciting itinerary through one of Europe's hidden beauties.



Transylvania, the land of Dracula, is home to castles and forests of extraordinary beauty. We will visit Sibiu, a historic town founded by the Saxons of Transylvania, with its famous old town.

We will move on to the medieval citadel of Sighisoara, which rises up from the top of a hill and entices us with its gates and secret passages.



We will reach Bistrita, the starting point of the novel 'Dracula', and then continue along the route of the medieval painted monasteries of Bukovina (Sucevita and Voronet) and Moldavia (Agapia). Brasov, a picturesque and traditional town full of hustle and bustle, the ancient capital of Transylvania. From Brasov we will drive to Bran Castle, known worldwide as 'Dracula's Castle'. Sinaia is the pearl of the Carpathian Mountains and offers us a visit to its Peles Castle. Cosmopolitan Bucharest brings the end of this extraordinary experience.



Special price for subscribers: 1,790€.

Includes flight Palma-Bucharest (via Zurich) and Bucharest-Palma (via Vienna), 6 nights in 4* hotels on half board, 5 lunches en route with mineral water at meals, visits and entrance fees in Sibiu, Sighisoara, monasteries of Bucharest and Moldavia, Brasov, Bran Castle and Peles Castle, coach, local guide, assistance and cancellation insurance. Limited places.





The Norwegian Fjords in full

26 June to 3 July





Immense glaciers, majestic mountains, spectacular fjords… this landscape must be experienced at least once in a lifetime! Norway is a unique paradise with picture postcard villages on the shores of iconic fjords, countless points of historical interest, Viking-era settlements and Unesco World Heritage sites.

Our itinerary starts in Oslo, with a direct flight from Palma. After getting to know the city

by coach to Alesund, considered one of Norway's most beautiful cities in Norway perched over

seven small islands. Once in Hellesylt, a ferry will take us across the impressive Geiranger Fjord to the Seven Sisters' Waterfall, with its 250m high waterfall. This region also hides the magical

Briksdal Glacier, an unmissable point on our route through the Norwegian fjords that will continue by road to the to the green valleys surrounding Voss. The Flam Railway, considered one of the

most beautiful trains in the world, will show us the breathtaking scenery of the west of the country, and further ferry itinerary will take you through the landscapes that make up the

the so-called Fjord of Dreams between Kaupanger and Gudvang. The city of Bergen and the

and the picturesque coloured houses of the Bryggen will end this dreamlike experience.

Special price for subscribers: 2,285€.

Includes flight Palma-Oslo and Bergen-Palma, 7 nights in 4* hotels, full board, visits, ferry trips, Flam train, funicular railway and entrance fees to museums, coach, local guide and travel insurance. Limited places.

Hotel Amorós lives up to its name

A very special Valentine’s offer for subscribers







Hotel Amorós offers personalised attention, tranquillity and intimacy in its family establishment located next to the beaches of Cala Rajada, Cala Gat, Cala Agulla and Son Moll. A paradise for those who want a few days of rest and disconnection with good services. Take a break and relax in Cala Rajada with morning walks, a visit to the fishing port, hiking routes through the Parc de Llevant or in its heated indoor swimming pool.

Hotel Amorós offers a renovated establishment with a friendly family atmosphere.

The hotel is located just a few minutes from the fishing port of Cala Rajada and next to the beach of Cala Agulla. Among its most interesting services are the swimming pool, the gym, the children's area and the family restaurant.

Offer valid until 29th February

- Adult price double room with breakfast: 29€/person/night.

- Adult price double room with half board: 40€/person/night.



Information and bookings: 971 563 550.

It is essential to present the subscriber's card at the hotel reception.

Waterproof Thermal Jacket with adjustable heat



Includes rechargeable battery with 8h battery life and 2 USB ports



Available in sizes S, M, L & XL in black (regular fit) and blue (slim fit)



The most comfortable way to fight against the cold.



Only 49.95€



Special price for subscriber’s: 48.95€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

