It is understood that the British Embassy in Madrid has asked the Spanish government for another extension for UK drivers resident Spain.

The latest in a string of extension runs out at the end of this month and if that deadline remains, then British residents who failed to swap their UK driving licence for a Spanish one before the original deadline set by the Spanish as a result of Brexit, will have to sit a Spanish driving test.

As things stand, British residents who were living in Spain before 1 January 2021 can continue to drive in Spain with their valid UK driving licence until 30 April 2022.

If they moved to Spain after 1 January 2021, their licence will be recognised for six months from the date they obtained residence, or until 30 April 2022, whichever is later.

For those of who registered their intention to exchange your licence with the DGT traffic department before 30 December 2020, but have not yet done so, have until 30 April to request an appointment.

The British Ambassador said last month that negotiations were continuing and that he is committed to reaching a long-term agreement with Spain to enable UK licence holders to exchange their licences without taking a test.

In France, for example, a deal was reached whereby British driving licences will remain valid until they expire, only then with British residents in France have to take a French driving test.

It is hoped that a similar agreement can be reached in Spain, although not much is going to happen over Easter.