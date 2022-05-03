The failure by the British and Spanish governments to have reached a deal to alow British residents to continue driving in Spain with their UK licences has caused a backlash, not only in Spain but also in Westminster.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith blamed Spain for the delay, saying it was a case of "manana, manana" and saying it was "time they do what they agreed".

As of last Sunday, UK nationals who have lived in Spain for more than six months will no longer be able to use their UK driving licences. British residents will need to obtain a Spanish licence and may need to retake a driving test until an agreement is reached.

The Foreign Office said it was pushing to "accelerate talks" with the Spanish government.

The source said: "This could go on for a week or it could be longer. It should be temporary but we don't know how temporary."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Despite the UK Government's best efforts, an agreement to swap UK driving licences for Spanish licences has not yet been reached. From May 1, UK licence holders who have been resident in Spain for more than six months and did not exchange their licence during the transition period will no longer be able to drive legally in Spain.

"This does not affect visiting or tourist motorists from the UK or Gibraltar. We have agreed to rapidly accelerate talks and are urging the Spanish government to bring forward interim measures.

"We remain committed to reaching a deal and the UK already has similar arrangements in place with 24 other EU countries."