It looks like the British and Spanish governments have finally reached a deal over British driving licences in Spain.

Since May 1, 2022, British citizens residing in Spain are no longer permitted to drive with their UK driving licenses due to Brexit.

While the UK was part of the European Union, British drivers could drive throughout the whole bloc, as all Member States recognized their driving licenses.

However, due to Brexit, several other EU countries, including here Spain, no longer recognise the British licenses.

Minister Karl McCartney, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, claims that the UK has reached arrangements for the recognition of British licenses with 24 other EU Member States already, but negotiations with Spain have been a bit more complicated.

Minister McCartney claims that Spain has been requiring additional elements which no one else has asked for in relation to driving license exchange arrangements.

However, during the last week of July, British and Spanish officials continued intensive talks which resulted in a productive meeting held on July 29.

While there remains some outstanding work to be done to agree on the annexes of the agreement between both countries, the UK authorities explain that once the agreement is finalised, the same will be published in the Spanish gazette.

From that day on, British citizens living in Spain will have a period of six months to exchange their British driving license with one issued by the authorities of Spain without having to take a test.

Those whose driving licenses have recently expired will also be eligible to exchange them for a Spanish one.