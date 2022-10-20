While talks between the UK and Spain regarding the validity of British driving licences in Spain and reaching a new agreement for those who failed to exchange their licence for a Spanish one can go so in a a new window, one on line reader of the Majorca Daily Bulletin has provided some very interesting information:

Countries allowing exchange of British Driving licence to Local licence:

Austria,

Belgium,

Bulgaria,

Croatia,

Republic of Cyprus,

Czech Republic,

Denmark,

Estonia,

Finland,

France,

Germany,

Greece,

Hungary,

Ireland,

Italy,

Latvia,

Lithuania,

Luxembourg,

Malta,

Netherlands,

Poland,

Portugal,

Romania,

Slovakia,

Slovenia,

Sweden.