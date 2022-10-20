British residents do not fancy the idea of taking a Spanish driving test.

Humphrey CarterPalma20/10/2022 10:37
While talks between the UK and Spain regarding the validity of British driving licences in Spain and reaching a new agreement for those who failed to exchange their licence for a Spanish one can go so in a a new window, one on line reader of the Majorca Daily Bulletin has provided some very interesting information:
Countries allowing exchange of British Driving licence to Local licence:
Austria,
Belgium,
Bulgaria,
Croatia,
Republic of Cyprus,
Czech Republic,
Denmark,
Estonia,
Finland,
France,
Germany,
Greece,
Hungary,
Ireland,
Italy,
Latvia,
Lithuania,
Luxembourg,
Malta,
Netherlands,
Poland,
Portugal,
Romania,
Slovakia,
Slovenia,
Sweden.

Countries not allowing exchange of British Driving licence to Local licence:
Spain.

The British Ambassador is determined to reach a solution and soon.

The latest information is that further new should be forthcoming in a matter of days and a new deal could be just weeks away.