British residents do not fancy the idea of taking a Spanish driving test. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma20/10/2022 10:37
While talks between the UK and Spain regarding the validity of British driving licences in Spain and reaching a new agreement for those who failed to exchange their licence for a Spanish one can go so in a a new window, one on line reader of the Majorca Daily Bulletin has provided some very interesting information:
Countries allowing exchange of British Driving licence to Local licence:
Austria,
Belgium,
Bulgaria,
Croatia,
Republic of Cyprus,
Czech Republic,
Denmark,
Estonia,
Finland,
France,
Germany,
Greece,
Hungary,
Ireland,
Italy,
Latvia,
Lithuania,
Luxembourg,
Malta,
Netherlands,
Poland,
Portugal,
Romania,
Slovakia,
Slovenia,
Sweden.
