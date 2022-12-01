British nationality is now considered a "third nation" in EU legislation; therefore, relocating to Spain from the UK is now possible. This effectively means that British nationals will need to apply for a visa in place of the previous registration process. You can choose from various possibilities, each of which has criteria for eligibility. If you are relocating to Spain from the UK, you need to check out the following.



Can UK citizens still get residency in Spain?



Yes. What's changed, though, is that you'll have to look into permanent residency or a long-term visa to move to Spain. What follows are some of the most often chosen paths that might apply to your predicament:



· Employment visa

· Self-employment visa

· Non-lucrative visa

· Golden Visa Spain

· Entrepreneur visa

· Highly qualified professional visa

· Withdrawal agreement



How easy is it to move to Spain from the UK



It depends on your circumstances and how long you intend to stay in Spain. The process is relatively simple if you are retired or have an existing pension. You can move to Spain with your passport and proof of residence in the UK (your council tax bill). However, if you want to work in Spain or start a business, there are more hoops for you to jump through.



How much money do I need to move to Spain?



In sum, you should expect to pay around 2,590€ a year after relocating to Spain from the UK. However, health insurance often covers the vast majority of these outlays. Thus, if our heroes get jobs and qualify for free state health insurance, they can save costs by 1,500€.



What are the passport requirements for Relocating to Spain from the UK?



British citizens traveling from the UK to Spain (or anywhere else in the EU countries) won't run into any trouble complying with the EU's passport regulations. Your passport's issuing date must be within 10 years of your entrance date. Second, it needs to be good for at least three months after the day you intend to leave Spain.



How much income do you need to live in Spain from the UK



After 2021, you'll need to put away a minimum of 27,115€ annually after relocating to Spain from the UK. This is the same as 2,259€ every month. You need to provide an additional 6,778€ per year, or 564€ per month, for every person who lives in your household.



To obtain a Non-Lucrative Visa, which is in high demand among UK citizens, you must meet these financial standards. This visa is for foreign nationals relocating to Spain from the UK on passive income, such as dividends, pension, investment or rental income. This is an excellent plan for old age. However, remember that this visa is for "simply" living in Spain and not working for a Spanish employer or starting a business there.



How long can I stay in Spain without becoming a resident?



British citizens are limited to 90 days after relocating to Spain from the UK within 180 days. To be more specific, this implies that you can spend up to 90 days in Spain per year, split up into two separate stays of up to 180 days each. There may be legal consequences if you overstay your 90-day visa in Spain. Punishments may take the form of a fine or a complete travel restriction.



Can I freely travel and stay in other European countries?



To prevent losing your legal residency as a temporary resident after relocating to Spain from UK, you may be away from the nation for up to six months every year. If your trips abroad are less frequent, you can spend up to 12 months outside of Spain in any 5 years. You could take a month long trip to another country in Year 1, another two months in Year 2, another month in Year 3, etc., all within Spain.



If, however, you have permanent residency in Spain, that length of time doubles to two years in a row, and you can stay abroad for three years. Your resident status would not change if, for instance, you spent 12 consecutive months outside of Spain in the United Kingdom. When you become a permanent resident in Spain, you can travel throughout the European Union at will.



Do I need to be a resident to buy property in Spain



No, buying property does not require you to be a citizen. Your legal rights and freedoms to acquire property are the same as before Brexit. The maximum number of nights a guest can spend at a property varies from one rental to the next.



Who in Spain requires an NIE?



It is required for any non-Spanish national who files taxes in Spain. Anyone from outside of Spain who wishes to purchase real estate there. When a couple purchases property in Spain and registers it in both of their names, they must both have valid NIE numbers to own the property in Spain legally.



Whoever is interested in working or setting up shop in Spain.



When is an NIE required?



When signing the deeds of purchase before a notary in Spain (known as the escritura in Spanish), you must provide your number.



Applying for your NIE number at least one month before you need it for escritura in Spain or two months before you need it through a consulate overseas is recommended. Where you apply and what time of year it is will determine how long the process takes. Personal NIE number applications in Spain may be processed in as little as two days, but they can potentially take weeks, so plan.



How long does it take to get your residence card?



Residing in Spain for more than three months will require you to apply for a residence card (Tarjeta de Residencia). Within 30 days of entering the country, you must apply for a Tarjeta de Residencia at the Foreigner's Office (Oficina de Extranjeros) or a police station.



After your application has been processed, you will receive a stamped copy. The residence card will be sent to you within three to four months and has a one-year expiration date. One can extend their renewal for up to five years. After five continuous years of residency in Spain, you can apply for a permanent residence permit.



Can I work in Spain after Brexit?



To start working in Spain, you will need to obtain an Employment Visa. Also, if you are self-employed or the director of a firm based in the UK or Spain, you should investigate the requirements for a Self-Employed or Entrepreneur Visa. You can also check our site for information on additional visa categories that cover a wider range of possible sorts of employment in Spain. You will need to contribute to the Spanish social security if you are legally working.



