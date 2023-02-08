Three weeks ago, the UK driving licence problem in Spain looked as though it was just days away from being resolved and signed off on by the Spanish government. But this morning, the British Embassy in Madrid issued a statement which suggests that all those British residents waiting for the new window to exchange their licences may have to reverse back into neutral.

The statement reads: “We know you are anxious for news about when the driving licence agreement will go before the Consejo de Ministros (Council of Ministers). We continue to press the Spanish Government for a precise date and, while they have not confirmed one yet, they have assured us that it will be very soon. We recognise this is frustrating but, as a Spanish Government process, it is not in our hands. Thank you for your patience.”

However, in the meantime, those waiting to get back on the road are advised to get their psicotécnico test in place, as they will need a certificate showing they have passed the test in order to exchange their licence.

Certificates are valid for three months and if people fail people can retake as many times as they need.

The embassy stated at the time: “If you haven’t done it before, the psicotécnico is a short test to check your eyesight and reactions. You may also have a brief interview with a doctor. These are the official locations listed by the DGT -

(https://www.dgt.es/.../centros-reconocimiento-conductores/)”.