The British driving licence saga in Spain looks set to drag on for at least another couple of weeks, according to the British Embassy in Madrid and much to the frustration of Britons residents in Spain and the British Ambassador who has spent months trying to secure a swift solution.



In his latest update, the Ambassador, Hugh Elliott, has stated:

“We know those affected by the driving licence situation are very frustrated by the delays in final approval of the agreement. Following the approval of Spain’s agreement with New Zealand at the Consejo de Ministros yesterday, many of you have been in touch.

“Today we have spoken again to the Spanish Government to underline the urgency of the situation for those affected.

“They assured us that they expect the final steps to be taken within the next few weeks.

“To clarify for those asking, New Zealand’s agreement has followed a different process which is not comparable.

“Under the UK-Spain agreement, you will be able to drive again very shortly after approval by the Consejo de Ministros which, to repeat, we expect to take place within the next few weeks.

“We fully understand your frustration. This situation has caused you serious difficulties and we do not underestimate the impact that it has had. We can only assure you that we will continue to do all we can working with Spain to get you back on the roads as soon as possible.”