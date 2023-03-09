The issue of British residents being able to drive in Spain continues to drag on for those who failed to exchange their licences for a Spanish one before last May’s deadline.

Since then, the British Embassy in Madrid has been negotiating for another window to enable those unable to drive to exchange their licences, but while an agreement has apparently been reached, the Spanish government appears to be in no rush to give it the green light.

The Embassy has issued an update claiming it is just a matter of weeks, very similar to what it stated two weeks ago.

The latest update is “We know those of you affected are very anxious to know when the driving licence agreement will be reviewed by the Consejo de Ministros.

“The Spanish Government will not publicly confirm the date as the Council’s agendas are not made public ahead of time.

“In our last update on 22nd February, we said that Spain had assured us that our deal would go before Consejo de Ministros in ‘the next few weeks.’

“This continues to be our understanding and the message we’re receiving from Spain, which means that it will be very soon.

“We will post again as soon as we receive confirmation that this has taken place.”

In the meantime, judging by comments on social media, a number of Britons have given up waiting and taken to the roads again.